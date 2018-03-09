A special screening of the film: Above the Drowning Sea

Special Guests: Rene Balcer and Carolyn Hsu-Balcer

Sunday, March 18, 5:00 p.m. at the Jewish Museum of Florida-FIU. Located in the heart of South Beach’s Art Deco District, at 301 Washington Avenue in Miami Beach. Free with museum admission ($6 adults; $5 seniors/students). Free for museum members, free for FIU students, faculty and staff.

Filmmaker Rene Balcer will attend the event in Miami Beach, for a Q & A session with the Director and the audience, after the film screening.

ABOUT THE JEWISH MUSEUM OF FLORIDA-FIU



The Jewish Museum of Florida-FIU serves as a major cultural attraction and source of information for a wide audience of residents, tourists, students and scholars of all ages and backgrounds from throughout the state, nation, and the world. Located in a former synagogue that housed Miami Beach’s first Jewish congregation, the museum’s restored 1936 Art Deco building and 1929 original synagogue are both on the National Register of Historic Places.