A special screening of the film: Above the Drowning Sea

Special Guests: Rene Balcer and Carolyn Hsu-Balcer
Sunday, March 18, 5:00 p.m. at the Jewish Museum of Florida-FIU. Located in the heart of South Beach’s Art Deco District, at 301 Washington Avenue in Miami Beach. Free with museum admission ($6 adults; $5 seniors/students). Free for museum members, free for FIU students, faculty and staff.
Filmmaker Rene Balcer will attend the event in Miami Beach, for a Q & A session with the Director and the audience, after the film screening.
ABOUT THE JEWISH MUSEUM OF FLORIDA-FIU
The Jewish Museum of Florida-FIU serves as a major cultural attraction and source of information for a wide audience of residents, tourists, students and scholars of all ages and backgrounds from throughout the state, nation, and the world. Located in a former synagogue that housed Miami Beach’s first Jewish congregation, the museum’s restored 1936 Art Deco building and 1929 original synagogue are both on the National Register of Historic Places.
The 301 building features nearly 80 stained glass windows, a copper dome, marble bimah and many Art Deco features including chandeliers and sconces. The Jewish Museum of Florida is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums. The museum is open Tuesday–Sunday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Closed on Mondays and holidays. Admission: Adults $6; Seniors $5; Families $12; Members and children under 6 always free; Saturdays-Free. For more information call 305-672-5044 or visit www.jmof.fiu.edu. The Museum is supported by individual contributions, foundations, memberships and grants from the State of Florida, Department of State, Division of Cultural Affairs and the Florida Council on Arts and Culture, the Greater Miami Jewish Federation, the Miami-Dade County Tourist Development Council, the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs and the Cultural Affairs Council, the Miami-Dade County Mayor and Board of County Commissioners and the City of Miami Beach, Cultural Affairs Program, Cultural Arts Council, and the Funding Arts Network.
Be the first to comment on "A special screening of the film: Above the Drowning Sea"