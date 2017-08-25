A Star-Studded, Taste-Full, Colorful and Luxurious Home Show Returns to Miami Beach!

The Miami Home Design and Remodeling Show is returning to Miami Beach and bringing celebrity design; design for celebrities; luxury; a Million Dollar Chef and more!

South Florida’s largest home design show takes place Labor Day Weekend, September 1-4 at the newly renovated Miami Beach Convention Center, 1900 Washington Ave., Miami Beach (just east of Meridian Avenue at 17th Street.) Tickets are available at the Box Office or at www.homeshows.net. Enjoy a 30% online discount through August 31st. Valet and Freebie shuttle service will be available.

The Miami Home Design and Remodeling Show is a “one stop shop’ featuring all that is needed to improve the home: from décor and furniture to anything related to large-scale home renovation. Enjoy one-to-one advice, and be inspired by special guests and featured home design areas.

Seminar Schedule:

High/Low Design with celebrity Interior Designer and lifestyle expert, Sabrina Soto of HGTV. Because of Soto’s Latin roots, her design style is always full of pop, color and heart! As a first-generation Cuban-American, Soto was taught that through hard work and perseverance, she could achieve anything. Even when her family experienced difficult financial times, her mother would say, “It doesn’t matter if we have one dollar or one million dollars, be proud of our home!” Soto will share tips, answers questions and will sign autographs.

2:00 and 4:00 p.m. Sunday, September 3rd and 2:00 p.m. on Monday, September 4th (Labor Day.)

Designing South Florida — Shayne Benowitz of Modern Luxury Interiors South Florida magazine leads a panel discussion about South Florida’s interior design, architecture and real estate development industries. What makes South Florida a unique marketplace for luxury design and a leading idea source for the rest of the US and the Americas?

Panelists Include: Katrina Campins (Katrina Campins Group); Alena Capra (Alena Capra Designs); Paul Fischman (Choeff Levy Fischman); Adam Kayce (Home Show Management Corp.); and Christina Boomer Vazquez (Perez Art Museum Miami.)

2:00 p.m. Saturday, September 2nd

A Taste-Full Experience –Not sure what wine to serve with dinner? Pre-register for A Taste-full Experience — complimentary wine and food pairing micro-seminars presented by Alessandra Esteves of the Florida Wine Academy. Esteves and Chef Walter “The Million Dollar Chef” Martino (Kaori by Walter Martino) and Chef Santiago Gomez (Cantina La Veinte) will introduce guests to the five basic tastes and show you what wines pair well with certain foods.

Seminar 1 with Chef Walter Martino: 4:00 p.m. Saturday, September 2nd

Seminar 2 with Chef Santiago Gomez: 4:00 p.m. Monday, September 4th (Labor Day.)

Preregistration is required and participants must be 21 years or older. Seminar tickets are available www.homeshows.net/seminars.html.

Ygrene Seminars – Deborah Castro and Rafael Perez of Ygrene discuss “100% Financing for the Home Improvements You’ve Been Dreaming About”

1:00 p.m. Saturday, September 2nd and 3:00 p.m., Sunday, September 3rd.

All seminars take place at the Ygrene Home Improvement Stage and are included with Show admission.

Featured Areas:

Designer Rooms for the Stars – The Miami Home Show’s featured Interior Designers will create dream spaces for local TV news personalities. Each designer gets to know their celebrity “client” in advance and create a room inspired by their style. The vignette is revealed to show-goers and designated celebrity at the Show. The five selected designers and their TV Journalist matches are: Francy Arria (Max Space Design) and Eric Harryman and Sheli Muniz of NBC 6; Janice Attia (J. Attia Design) and Erica Rakow of WPLG 10; Reginald Dunlap (Luxe Interior Design and Finishing) and Lisa Petrillo of CBS 4; Georgio Ferrara (Georgio Ferrara) and Jasmina Marazita of Telemundo 51; Guimar Urbina (KIS Interior Design) and Sandra Peebles of Univision.

#AtHomeWithArt — The Miami Home Show in collaboration with Viernes Culturales presents, “Art Basilando” – an artist encounter exhibit “Art Basilando” depicts the colorful souls of twelve Little Havana artist who, through different styles and textures, create a cohesive trajectory of heritage, history and artistic expression. The viewer is bedazzled by color and bold imagery, but should look deeper into the artist’s canvas. Unfold the dichotomy of an artist’s soul: worlds past and present; elation and deep sadness; surreal and real; darkness and light. Participating artists are: Katey Penner, Santos Mendez, Didi Marchi, Gonzalo Borges, Annie M., Diana Contreras, Phil Avello, Mildrey Guillot, Eliott Prada, Giselle Fajardo, Mayomelz (Mel Pichardo), Omar Corrales Mora. The showcase is curated by Pati Vargas, Director of Viernes Culturales.

Design Innovators Showcase – A new, luxury display area will capture the essence of South Florida luxury design and feature among others: ItalDoors, Luxapatio, Georgio Ferrara, Arkimodel, Iberia Tile, The Wallpaper Company, Blanco Flooring and Design, Velum Design, La Strada and Shear Construction and Management.

For more information and updates, visit www.homeshows.net and follow on social media: @FLHomeShows #FLHomeShows.

Where, When and Contact Information

Miami Beach Convention Center

1900 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, FL

(just east of Meridian Avenue at 17th Street)

September 1-4, 2017

Friday 6:00 – 10:30 pm

Saturday & Sunday 12:00 – 10:30 pm

Monday (Labor Day) 12:00 – 7:30 pm

www.homeshows.net

@FLHomeShows #FLHomeShows

info@homeshows.net

305.667.9299

$10.00 adult admission and $1.00, 11 and under (online and at the Box Office); Save $3.00 on adult admission when purchasing tickets online by August 31st, 2017.

