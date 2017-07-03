AEG Presents Partners with the City of Ocala

The City of Ocala, Florida just completed another successful round of springtime concerts in partnership with AEG Presents as part of their ongoing Ocala “Feel Downtown Live” entertainment series.

Each year, the City of Ocala hosts a series of concerts to showcase the Downtown Ocala’s vibrant parks, businesses, and special events. Past artist booked by AEG Presents for the Ocala “Feel Downtown Live” series include Sister Hazel, Brett Eldridge, Diamond Rio, Eddie Money, Tonic, Blue Oyster Cult, and many others. On Saturday April 15th, thousands of residents and out-of-town guests came out to see southern rock legends Molly Hatchet; in March, the City of Ocala proudly presented the Official Homecoming Concert and Keys to the City Presentation for local rock heroes A Day to Remember.

“We love working with AEG Presents, and look forward to more downtown shows as they continue to represent the City of Ocala for all artist bookings and negotiations,” says City of Ocala’s Manager of Marketing and Communications.