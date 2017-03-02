On March 2nd, The Anderson will host the world premiere of Oliver Kurtz’s new short film “Aftermath.”

More importantly, the event aim’s to raise awareness of environmental issues Florida is facing while benefitting the Coastal Conservation Association. The event is free and open to the public.

Additionally, VIP Packages, for $100, are offered which include: Dopp Kit from Byrd Hair, Richer Poorer VIP package, Grapes mobile charger, Nixon Accessories, VNDA Underwear, Aloha Collection Travel Bag & a drink premium drink vouchers. Finally, surfboards from Kolohe Andino, Josh Kerr, Filipe Toledo, Oliver Kurtz & Kelly Slater will hit the auction block for the evening. Ticket & board sales will be directed to the CCA & Florida Oceanographic Society. There will be music by Troy Kurtz & Plastic Pinks.

To purchase tickets, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/aftermath-world-premiere-tickets-32218130295.