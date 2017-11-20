Akerman Earns Perfect Score in Corporate Equality Index for 4th Year in a Row

Firm Honored Among Nation’s Top Leaders in LGBT Workplace Equality

Akerman LLP, a top 100 U.S. law firm serving clients across the Americas, received a perfect, 100 percent score in the 2018 Corporate Equality Index (CEI) for the fourth consecutive year. The national benchmarking survey, administered by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation, measures the equality of corporate policies and practices for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) lawyers and other professionals.

The 2018 CEI rated nearly 1,000 U.S. businesses, with 61 percent receiving top marks as leaders in LGBT workplace equality. As part of this select group, Akerman once again earned the “Best Place to Work for LGBT Equality” distinction.

Since its 2002 launch, U.S. businesses have revered CEI as the standard-bearer for LGBT workplace equality. For organizations to achieve a perfect score and become a “Best Place to Work for LGBT Equality,” they must have fully inclusive equal employment opportunity policies, non-discrimination workplace protections, domestic partner benefits, transgender-inclusive health care benefits, LGBT competency programs and public engagement with the LGBT community.

HRC President Chad Griffin noted that the top-scoring companies on this year’s CEI are vocal advocates for equality in the public square, including the dozens that have signed on to amicus briefs in vital Supreme Court cases and the 106 corporate supporters of the Equality Act. “We are proud to have developed so many strong partnerships with corporate allies who see LGBT equality as a crucial issue for our country and for their businesses.”

Akerman is recognized by numerous publications as one of the nation’s most diverse and inclusive law firms. Among other distinctions, Akerman ranks among the top five U.S. law firms for Hispanic lawyers by Law360 and among the top 40 U.S. law firms for female partners by The American Lawyer.

Click here to learn more on the 2018 Corporate Equality Index.