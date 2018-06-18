Akerman Garners Tops Rankings in The Legal 500

Firm Lawyers Named Among Best in M&A, Real Estate, Land Use, Construction, Immigration, and Tax Law

Akerman LLP, a top 100 U.S. law firm serving clients across the Americas, today announced that The Legal 500 has ranked the firm as a first tier law firm for land use and zoning in the Real Estate: Land Use/Zoning category. Akerman is one of only eight firms in the United States to share this distinction.

Akerman land use lawyers were singled out as among the best in their field by the Guide, including Cecelia Bonifay, chair of the firm’s Land Use and Development Practice; Meg George, Chicago Office Managing Partner; Robyn Neely, chair of the firm’s Environment and Natural Resources Practice; and Partners Kathleen Duncan, Jack George, and Chris Leach.

In addition to its land use and zoning ranking, Akerman was recognized for the seventh consecutive year for Labor and Employment – Immigration, M&A: Middle Market (Sub-$500 Million), Real Estate, Real Estate – Construction; and for the first time, US Taxes – Contentious. For M&A: Middle Market (Sub-$500 Million), Carl Roston, co-chair of the firm’s Corporate Practice Group, was once again recognized as a “Leading Lawyer,” an elite list recognizing outstanding lawyers nationwide.

In total, 27 Akerman lawyers were recommended in their practice areas based on client and peer recognitions. The lawyers and the categories in which they are honored are listed below.

Labor and Employment – Immigration

Maria I. Casablanca

Thomas L. Raleigh, III

M&A: Middle Market (Sub-$500 Million)

Jonathan L. Awner

David F. Birke

Martin G. Burkett

Mary V. Carroll

Teddy D. Klinghoffer

Paul Quinn

Stephen K. Roddenberry

Carl D. Roston

Real Estate and Construction – Construction

Stacy Bercun Bohm

Jeffrey G. Gilmore

Real Estate and Construction – Land Use/Zoning

Cecelia Bonifay

Kathleen A. Duncan

John J. (‘Jack’) George

Meg E. George

Chris A. Leach

Robyn D. Neely

Real Estate and Construction – Real Estate

Richard Bezold

William D. Ellis

Steven P. Polivy

Eric D. Rapkin

Andrew S. Robins

US Taxes – Contentious

David C. Blum

Michael J. Bowen

Peter O. Larsen

David Evan Otero

More details on the Guide’s methodology, along with Akerman’s rankings, are available on The Legal 500 website.