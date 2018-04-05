Akerman Once Again Ranked by Chambers Global

Akerman LLP, a top 100 U.S. law firm serving clients across the Americas, today announced that the firm and its lawyers have again been recognized among the best in the world by Chambers Global for their leading international practices.

Once again, the firm’s Cuba Practice was recognized among the six best in General Business Law (Expertise Based Abroad) – Cuba. Noted for advising Pearl Sea Cruises and Musicabana in their entry into Cuba, Pedro Freyre, chair of Akerman’s International Practice, and Augusto Maxwell, chair of Akerman’s Cuba Practice, were ranked as leading lawyers in General Business Law: International Firms – Cuba. Akerman’s Cuba Practice and its lawyers achieved the same distinction in the Chambers Latin America 2018 edition. In addition, the 2017 Financial Times ranked Akerman among the top 25 most innovative law firms in North America for the second consecutive year for its experience in U.S.-Cuba policy.

The 2018 Chambers Global edition singled out Akerman lawyers as leaders in their fields of international arbitration and trade. Luis A. Perez, co-chair of Akerman’s Latin America & the Caribbean Practice, was ranked in Arbitration (International) – Latin America-wide and in International Arbitration – USA (Foreign Expertise Latin America-wide). This is his sixth consecutive year ranked by Chambers for his work across the Latin America region. Felipe Berer, a partner in the Corporate Practice Group, was once again ranked as a leader in International Trade in both the U.S. and Brazil markets. Berer continues to work on trade issues throughout the Latin America region.

Akerman achieved the same distinction in the Chambers Latin America 2018 edition. The Akerman team is also recognized nationally in the current edition of U.S. News – Best Lawyers for International Arbitration – Commercial and for International Trade and Finance Law.

Chambers Global ranks the world’s leading law firms with international practices and lawyers who work across continents to serve client needs. The listings are based on thousands of in-depth interviews with peers and clients to assess the reputations and experience of business lawyers around the globe.

