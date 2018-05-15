Akerman Once Again Recognized Among Top Law Firms by Chambers USA

Firm Lawyers Ranked Among the Best in Corporate, Real Estate, and Tax Law

Akerman LLP, a top 100 U.S. law firm serving clients across the Americas, was once again recognized by leading legal guide Chambers and Partners as one of the nation’s most prominent law firms in middle market mergers and acquisitions, and for complex work within the financial services and real estate sectors. The 2018 edition of Chambers USA Guide recognized the firm in 17 practices areas, and also honored 52 lawyers representing 20 practices.

Akerman lawyers achieved rankings in the nationwide Financial Services Regulation: Consumer Finance and Leisure & Hospitality categories. They also garnered rankings in Florida, Illinois, Louisiana, New York, Texas, and Virginia. For another consecutive year, the firm’s Corporate/M&A & Private Equity and Insurance Practices received top honors in Florida – a distinction held by the firm’s Corporate Practice Group for more than a decade.

In addition to its recognition as a leading U.S. law firm, Akerman maintained distinction in Chambers′ latest Latin America and Global editions. Akerman lawyers ranked as leaders in International Arbitration and International Trade. Also, both guides once again recognized Akerman’s Cuba Practice among the best for General Business Law (International Firms) – Cuba.

Along with its Global and Latin America editions, the Chambers USA Guide is part of a series of Chambers and Partners research-based publications for the legal profession. The annual rankings identify leading law firms and lawyers in an extensive range of practice areas throughout each region.

The list of 52 Akerman lawyers recognized by Chambers USA includes:

Antitrust

Lawrence D. Silverman (Florida)

Banking & Finance: Transactional

William C. Arnhols (Florida)

Bankruptcy/Restructuring

Jacob A. Brown (Florida)

Jules S. Cohen (Florida)

Brian K. Gart (Florida)

Michael I. Goldberg (Florida)

Andrea S. Hartley (Florida)

Patrick Johnson, Jr. (Louisiana)

John B. Macdonald (Florida)

John E. Mitchell (Texas)

David W. Parham (Texas)

Construction

Stacy Bercun Bohm (Florida)

Jeffrey G. Gilmore (Virginia)

Stephen B. Hurlbut (Virginia)

Corporate/M&A & Private Equity

Jonathan L. Awner (Florida)

Teddy D. Klinghoffer (Florida)

E. Paul Quinn (Florida)

Stephen K. Roddenberry (Florida)

Carl D. Roston (Florida)

Environment

Silvia M. Alderman (Florida)

Richard G. Leland (New York)

Jason S. Lichtstein (Florida)

Robyn D. Neely (Florida)

Financial Services Regulation: Consumer Finance (Litigation)

William P. Heller (National)

Healthcare

Kirk S. Davis (Florida)

William J. Spratt (Florida)

Immigration

Thomas L. Raleigh (Florida)

Insurance

Marcy Levine Aldrich (Florida)

Labor & Employment

James S. Bramnick (Florida)

Karen M. Buesing (Florida)

Arlene K. Kline (Florida)

Scott T. Silverman (Florida)

Leisure & Hospitality

Andrew S. Robins (National)

Litigation: Appellate

Gerald B. Cope Jr. (Florida)

Katherine E. Giddings (Florida)

Litigation: General Commercial

David P. Ackerman (Florida)

Joseph E. (‘Ed’) Foster (Florida)

Real Estate

Richard Bezold (Florida)

Eric D. Rapkin (Florida)

Janice L. Russell (Florida)

Andrew M. Smulian (Florida)

Brian Tague (Florida)

Real Estate: Zoning/Land Use

Cecelia Bonifay (Florida)

T. Spencer Crowley (Florida)

Neisen O. Kasdin (Florida)

Tax

David C. Blum (Illinois)

Donald K. Duffy (Florida)

Russell B. Hale (Florida)

Henry H. Raattama (Florida)

Tax: Controversy

David C. Blum (Illinois)

Tax: Employee Benefits

Richard T. Hurt (Florida)

Peter E. Salomon (Florida)

Tax: State and Local

Russell B. Hale (Florida)

Peter O. Larsen (Florida)