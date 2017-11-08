Akerman Ranked by U.S. News – Best Lawyers Among ‘Best Law Firms’ Nationally with Record Number of Tier 1 Rankings

Firm Again Achieves Top Rankings in Corporate, M&A, Real Estate, and Litigation Practice Areas
Top 100 U.S. law firm Akerman has once again been recognized by U.S. News – Best Lawyers as among the “Best Law Firms” in the United States. The firm earned a record 35 national practice rankings, recognized for its corporate, real estate, and litigation teams, among others. The firm also increased its national Tier 1 rankings to 16 practice areas, including Corporate, Mergers & Acquisitions, Real Estate, Construction, Environmental, Land Use & Zoning, Securities Regulation, Health Care, and Tax Law; and seven areas of commercial and financial litigation.
Clients commended Akerman for its “talented, creative, and dedicated lawyers,” with one remarking that “Akerman is a nimble and effective law firm. With the spirit of an entrepreneur and the legal mind of Learned Hand, the entire firm oozes cutting-edge legal thinking and practicality.”
Akerman received a record 90 Tier 1 rankings in total, including numerous Tier 1 Metropolitan Area rankings that recognize the firm’s strength in key business centers throughout the nation, including Chicago, Houston, Miami, New York, and Washington, D.C. The firm was also named “Law Firm of the Year” for Litigation-Real Estate.
The U.S. News – Best Lawyers rankings are based on overall firm performance, client feedback, and peer recognition derived from 5.5 million evaluations from across the United States. The rankings follow the recently released 2018 version of The Best Lawyers in America list, which recognizes the top 4 percent of practicing lawyers in the nation. More than 150 Akerman lawyers were named to the 2017 Best Lawyers list in 71 areas of law across the United States.
A list of the Akerman practices ranked nationally by U.S. News – Best Lawyers include:
National Rankings:
Antitrust Law
Appellate Practice
Banking and Finance Law
Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law
Commercial Litigation
Construction Law
Corporate Law
Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law
Employment Law-Management
Environmental Law
Franchise Law
Health Care Law
Insurance Law
International Arbitration – Commercial
International Trade and Finance Law
Labor Law – Management
Land Use & Zoning Law
Leveraged Buyouts and Private Equity Law
Litigation – Antitrust
Litigation – Banking & Finance
Litigation – Bankruptcy
Litigation – Construction
Litigation – Environmental
Litigation – Labor & Employment
Litigation – Real Estate
Litigation – Regulatory Enforcement (SEC, Telecom, Energy)
Mergers & Acquisitions Law
Private Funds/Hedge Funds Law
Railroad Law
Real Estate Law
Securities/Capital Markets Law
Securities Regulation
Tax Law
Trusts & Estates Law
Venture Capital Law
For a list of Akerman practices ranked by metropolitan area, please click here.
