Akerman Ranked by U.S. News – Best Lawyers Among ‘Best Law Firms’ Nationally with Record Number of Tier 1 Rankings

Firm Again Achieves Top Rankings in Corporate, M&A, Real Estate, and Litigation Practice Areas

Top 100 U.S. law firm Akerman has once again been recognized by U.S. News – Best Lawyers as among the “Best Law Firms” in the United States. The firm earned a record 35 national practice rankings, recognized for its corporate, real estate, and litigation teams, among others. The firm also increased its national Tier 1 rankings to 16 practice areas, including Corporate, Mergers & Acquisitions, Real Estate, Construction, Environmental, Land Use & Zoning, Securities Regulation, Health Care, and Tax Law; and seven areas of commercial and financial litigation.

Clients commended Akerman for its “talented, creative, and dedicated lawyers,” with one remarking that “Akerman is a nimble and effective law firm. With the spirit of an entrepreneur and the legal mind of Learned Hand, the entire firm oozes cutting-edge legal thinking and practicality.”

Akerman received a record 90 Tier 1 rankings in total, including numerous Tier 1 Metropolitan Area rankings that recognize the firm’s strength in key business centers throughout the nation, including Chicago, Houston, Miami, New York, and Washington, D.C. The firm was also named “Law Firm of the Year” for Litigation-Real Estate.

The U.S. News – Best Lawyers rankings are based on overall firm performance, client feedback, and peer recognition derived from 5.5 million evaluations from across the United States. The rankings follow the recently released 2018 version of The Best Lawyers in America list, which recognizes the top 4 percent of practicing lawyers in the nation. More than 150 Akerman lawyers were named to the 2017 Best Lawyers list in 71 areas of law across the United States.

A list of the Akerman practices ranked nationally by U.S. News – Best Lawyers include:

National Rankings:

Antitrust Law

Appellate Practice

Banking and Finance Law

Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law

Commercial Litigation

Construction Law

Corporate Law

Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law

Employment Law-Management

Environmental Law

Franchise Law

Health Care Law

Insurance Law

International Arbitration – Commercial

International Trade and Finance Law

Labor Law – Management

Land Use & Zoning Law

Leveraged Buyouts and Private Equity Law

Litigation – Antitrust

Litigation – Banking & Finance

Litigation – Bankruptcy

Litigation – Construction

Litigation – Environmental

Litigation – Labor & Employment

Litigation – Real Estate

Litigation – Regulatory Enforcement (SEC, Telecom, Energy)

Mergers & Acquisitions Law

Private Funds/Hedge Funds Law

Railroad Law

Real Estate Law

Securities/Capital Markets Law

Securities Regulation

Tax Law

Trusts & Estates Law

Venture Capital Law

For a list of Akerman practices ranked by metropolitan area, please click here.

