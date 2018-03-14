Alice + Olivia Miami Flagship Launch Party Hosted by Stacey Bendet, Christina Getty, Danié Gómez Ortigoza and Carolina Lindo

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet celebrated International Women’s Day with the opening of its gorgeous flagship store in Miami’s premiere shopping destination, the Design District. Alice + Olivia CEO and Creative Director Stacey Bendet hosted the colorful soiree alongside Christina Getty, Danié Gómez Ortigoza and Carolina Lindo. Guests including Martha Graeff, Andy Faerman, Kelly Saks, Christie Ferrari, Angeles Almuna, Ginger Harris, Stephanie Pernas, Rachel Zalis, Alicia Peristeris, Daniela Morgenstern, Andrea Minski, Kim Caceres, Tamar Tzubeli, Kier Mellour and Ximena Kavalekas explored the new space designed by renowned interior designer Robert Couturier while enjoying Casamigos Casa Lavender Lemonade, Spicy Cucumber Jalapeño Margaritas, Casamigos-infused popsicles and music by Coco Hara.

Drawing inspiration from the elegant works of Jean-Michel Frank in the 1930’s, the new Alice + Olivia Flagship store in Miami is the brand’s first two-level boutique. The impressive new outpost carries the brand’s complete collection, including ready-to-wear, gowns, shoes, accessories and the newly launched denim line, AO.LA by alice + olivia. A key location in the Design District will allow the brand to more-extensively cater to the modern and innovative women in Miami.

The new alice + olivia store is located at 99 NE 39th Street, Suite 107/207, Miami, FL 33137. Store hours are 11am to 8pm Monday through Saturday and 12pm to 6pm on Sunday.