Andrew Schultz Named to Forbes Magazine’s List of America’s Best-in-State Wealth Advisors

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) today announced that Andrew Schultz, a Managing Director, Private Wealth Advisor in the Firm’s Miami Beach Wealth Management office, has been named to Forbes Magazine’s inaugural list of America’s Best-in-State Wealth Advisors.

Forbes’ Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list comprises a select group of individuals who have a minimum of seven years of industry experience. The ranking, developed by Forbes’ partner SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative data, rating thousands of wealth advisors and weighing factors like revenue trends, AUM, compliance records, industry experience and best practices learned through telephone and in-person interviews.

“I am pleased that Andrew Schultz is representing Morgan Stanley,” commented Kevin McCarty, Complex Manager of Morgan Stanley’s Miami Beach office. “To be named to this list recognizes Andrew’s professionalism and dedication to the needs of his valued clients.”

Morgan Stanley Private Wealth Management, a division of Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC, provides a range of investment services to ultra-high net worth individuals, families and related institutions.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is a leading global financial services firm providing investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in more than 42 countries, the Firm’s employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions and individuals. For further information about Morgan Stanley, please visit www.morganstanley.com.