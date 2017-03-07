The Consulate General of the Argentine Republic in Miami along with the Federal Fishery Council of Argentina have the pleasure of organizing a special presentation and a tasting of different Argentinian wild ocean seafood. The presentation will take place on Thursday evening, March 23rd from 6:00 to 8:00pm on the Mariano Moreno Culinary Institute, located in Miami.

The event will include a conference about “Argentinian Seas” held by Undersecretary of Fishing of Argentina Mr. Tomas Gerpe. Moreover, other authorities from the Federal Fishery Council of Argentina are expected to be present in this great networking opportunity. Following the presentation, there will be a wine and seafood tasting with different species such as wild shrimp, hake, king prawn, sole and flathead; provided by six Argentinian suppliers participating in the SeaFood Expo North America, that will take place in Boston on March 19-21.

The presentation is open to seafood buyers, importers and distributors, supermarkets, restaurants and chefs, hotels and cruise lines buyers, logistic companies, commercial chambers and associations and its goal is to provide more information on this important sector of Argentina’s economy as well as to showcase the quality of its wild ocean seafood.

Please R.S.V.P. by Friday March 10th at comercial_cmiam@mrecic.gov.ar

