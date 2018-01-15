ARMANDO CHRISTIAN PEREZ “PITBULL” UNVEILS PLANS FOR ILOV305, A NEW RESTAURANT, BAR AND NIGHTLIFE CONCEPT ON MIAMI’S FAMED OCEAN DRIVE

Restaurant “Where What Happens, Never Happened” Set to Debut Summer 2018 in South Beach

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Grammy-award winning artist and international superstar Armando Christian Perez was known as Pitbull, aka “Mr. Worldwide,” and the creators of globally renowned brand Sugar Factory American Brasserie debut a restaurant, cocktail, and nightlife concept, iLov305, where tropical Latin cuisine meets American comfort food. It is set to open in Summer 2018 inside the Bon Air Hotel on Miami Beach’s Ocean Drive. The multi-faceted venue, “Where What Happens, Never Happened,” will house a main dining space serving multi-cultural cuisine, three VIP rooms, a private lounge, and four bars featuring cocktails reflecting Pitbull’s energetic and upbeat persona.

“iLov305 says it all. I want everyone to feel, see, share the same passion and love I have for Miami,” said iLov305 brand ambassador Pitbull. “iLov305 will have the most energy that Ocean Drive has ever seen, Dale!”

Upon entering the 9,000-square foot venue, guests will be greeted by cigar rollers and various retail items in the waiting area that is adjacent to a lobby daiquiri bar featuring an old Havana- club aesthetic with tropical décor and living green accents. Also on the ground level is a vast dining room highlighted by gold and bronze accents together with vintage elements such as Spanish tile and crystal lighting. Located in the center of the main dining room, the Pitbull Voli central bar will offer specialty drinks with an impressive multitude of Voli 305 specials and serve as the performance hub of the restaurant. A mojito bar in the back will provide an intimate space to enjoy more than 50 different mojitos.

VIP floors located in the upper levels of the building will have three VIP rooms and a DJ booth, with access to private bar areas overlooking guests in the dining room and at the central bar. Named after Pitbull’s inspirational catchphrase for pursuing one’s goals in life, the ‘Dale!’ room will be the most coveted space in the restaurant, serving as Pitbull’s own private space with its own bar and bathroom – accessible to guests for special occasions when ‘Mr.305’ is not at the venue.

“We have been looking forward to this partnership with ‘Mr. 305’ himself and are excited to introduce this new concept to Ocean Drive,” said Sugar Factory founder, Charissa Davidovici. “We are confident that both tourists and locals alike will be excited to experience iLov305– a marriage of the best in entertainment and cuisine.”

Guests at iLov305 can look forward to a diverse, approachable menu created by Chef Bryan Ogden, highlighting American comfort food and tropical Latin cuisine with Miami flair like Line- caught Yellowfin seasoned with tomatoes, olive oil, orange juice, avocados, green olive,

serrano chilies and served with warm tostadas and gem lettuce hearts; Pork Belly Sliders with grilled egg bread and mashed plantains topped with sour orange sauce; Black Bean Soup with zesty lime crema and cilantro; the 305 Burger, a beef patty with gulf shrimp, charred plantains, savory bacon, lettuce, chipotle mayo and chimichurri sauce; traditional Cubano Sandwich layered with roasted pork loin, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles and whole grain mustard; and Rock Lobster Tail with garlic butter, spinach, chorizo hash and hearts of palm. Desserts will be curated by Miami-native and Sugar Factory Corporate Pastry Chef, Max Santiago, showcasing classic favorites with a contemporary twist such as Guava Bread Pudding made with queso blanco and honey topped with coconut ice cream. The menu will include moderately priced dishes allowing for accessibility to all types of guests.

More than 100 cocktail varieties will be served, with a majority of the drinks featuring Pitbull’s Voli 305 Vodka. Over-the-top cocktails will excite guests including Mr. 305 Punch Bowl, meant for sharing. With over 50 different mojitos available at the Mojito Bar like the signature Dale Mojito, guests will have the opportunity to feel like a local.

iLov305 will be located at 1060 Ocean Drive and will be open daily for lunch, dinner and after- hour dining.