DOUGLAS ELLIMAN AGENT ROBIN KLUGE PAYS IT FORWARD WITH ART AUCTION TO BENEFIT ST. JUDE CHILDREN’S RESEARCH HOSPITAL

“… and a child will lead them”

Moved by a heartwarming story about a young cancer patient and her family’s gratitude and devotion to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Douglas Elliman agent Robin Kluge decided she needed to find a way to give back.

Specializing in high-end Miami Beach homes, the South Beach resident quickly sketched up a plan: host an art auction at a dazzling Miami Beach home showcasing a local artists’ paintings with proceeds donated to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, the world-renowned center, founded by Danny Thomas, that has treated thousands of children with cancer without ever charging parents a single dime.

The fundraising event, dubbed “Have a Heart Auction,” will be held May 18th, from 6:30-9 p.m. at Casa Mia, a private home located on Sunset Island 4 at 1525 West 21st Street in Miami Beach. Guests will enjoy lite bites and libations, as they are invited to bid on more than 14 works of art by noted Polish artist Mariusz Navratil (@mariusznavratil). St. Jude patient and budding artist, 10-year-old Victoria Rubio, will also auction off a special handcrafted work of art.

Proceeds from the tickets to the Have a Heart Auction will provide needed platelet counts that doctors use to monitor patient health during treatment. Tickets cost $100 and are available at http://bit.ly/2qwTHcL. All are encouraged to donate through walkrun.stjude.org/Have-A-heART.

“I was so touched by Team Victoria’s story and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital’s mission,” said Kluge. “No family should worry about paying for treatment while they battle cancer, and in order for the hospital to continue its important mission of saving lives, it must receive donations. As a parent, there is nothing more rewarding than being able to help Team Victoria for the benefit of St. Jude.”

“We are humbled by Robin’s spontaneous act of kindness and we are pleased to be a supporter of this important cause and event,” said Douglas Elliman Florida CEO Jay Phillip Parker. “Douglas Elliman is passionate about giving back and we are so proud to have agents like Robin who have such a big heart and give back to the community in such meaningful ways.”

Located in Memphis, Tennessee, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is a world leader in developing new, improved treatments for children with cancer. They create more clinical trials for cancer than any other children’s hospital and freely share those breakthroughs, ensuring that every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. The Hospital was founded by Actor Danny Thomas who earlier in life had sought guidance from St. Jude Thaddeus, the patron saint of hopeless causes because he was unsure of his life. Promising that if the saint would point to the path he should take, he vowed to build a shrine in his name. Following his successful career, he followed through on his pledge and the result was St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Since opening their doors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all they should worry about is helping their child live.