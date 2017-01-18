The City of Miami Beach and Rhythm Foundation are proud to announce that nine youth performers have been selected to perform at the North Beach Bandshell Stage on Saturday, March 18, 2017 as part of the inaugural Miami Beach Youth Music Festival.

“It was an honor to have music industry pros Steven Gibb, Gloria Gibb and Betsy Perez selecting the lineup for our Youth Music Festival,” expressed Miami Beach Commissioner John Elizabeth Alemán. “The talent of the young artists is impressive, and their job wasn’t easy.”

The judges received 19 performance submissions, and artists that made the final cut include: Arrow Head, Avalanche, Flotilla, Glimpse, Just Billy, Miami Beach Senior High Rock Ensemble, Monet, Ripcord and River Friedman.

“I always knew that Miami Beach was a hotbed of talent, but I have to admit that I was blown away by the amazing talent that auditioned,” expressed Betsy Perez. “I can’t wait to see them all live and let the audience get to experience such gifted musicians and performers!”

The runners-up that have been invited to perform at the February 22, 2017 Miami Beach Food Truck & Music Fest are: Above the Skyline, Five-O, Feinberg-Fisher Rock Ensemble and Salad the Band.

A special thanks to the others who submitted an audition entry, including: Alexander Tanev, Francesca, Feinberg-Fisher K-8, Kylie Castillo & Jeremy Chavarria, North Beach Elementary Third Grade and North Beach Elementary Fifth Grade.

“I was inspired to create the Youth Music Festival to help build the music scene in Miami Beach and give young musicians a performance opportunity,” added Alemán. “Seeing the quality and quantity of all these youth artists confirms that the Miami Beach Youth Music Festival is here to stay!”

The Youth Music Festival will begin at 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 18, and culminate with the beloved band, Locos por Juana. There will be a suggested donation of $5 with all proceeds going towards local youth music education.