Avra Jain Developer of The Vagabond Group listed Venetian Island home for $8.95M

Avra Jain, developer and Founder of The Vagabond Group is selling her Venetian Island home for $8.95M. The property is set for completion this Summer 2018, designed by Nandez Design featuring state-of-the-art smart home appliances. The property located at 608 W Dilido Dr. is listed with Allen Davoudpour & Filippo Incorvaia with Douglas Elliman.

Impeccably-redesigned 2-story contemporary waterfront estate located on prized Venetian Island was originally built in 2003. The property affords an enviable luxury lifestyle in a prestigious, sought-after locale. Set for completion in this summer, the 5 bedroom/5bath/1 half bath estate provides a reimaged outdoor living with beautiful lush foliage, a climate-controlled ‘Baja-Shelf’ swimming pool, waterside patio, lawn for entertaining, designer landscapes and lighting, private dockage for a boat giving direct access to Biscayne Bay.

608 W Dilido boasts stretching views of northeastern bay and cityscapes from an outdoor oasis. Every detail has been considered, natural stone/basalt tile at the front entrance and pool deck, and Ipe wood details on exteriors. The residence sits beyond a gated entrance, offering the ultimate living comfort. Bathed in natural light with abundant floor-to-ceiling windows, the ambience is enriched by the finest upscale finishes including Italian porcelain tile on the main level and American white oak engineered wood flooring upstairs, Italian matte lacquered doors by BERTOLOTTO, a top-of-the-line Italian chef’s kitchen with cabinets by Scavolini and top-grade German appliances by Gaggenau.

Gracious living and entertaining are accommodated in the expansive formal living area with double-height ceilings and massive bay view windows. Completing the allure is a formal dining room, den/study, flawless master bedroom with a private terrace, 4 additional en-suite bedrooms, a separate laundry area and a spectacular floor-to-ceiling glass wine cellar.

State-of-the-art features include August Smart Lock, Nest smart thermostats and security cameras, a Lutron Caseta smart lighting system, and home automation system compatible with Amazon Alexa. Ample parking for guests is provided with room for 6 cars and a 2-space carport.

ADDITIONAL INFO:

Address: 608 W Dilido Dr., Miami Beach, FL (Venetian Island)

Listing Price: $8.95M

Listing Brokers: Allen Davoudpour & Filippo Incorvaia PA, with Douglas Elliman

Seller: Avra Jain, Founder of The Vagabond Group

Property Completion Date: Summer 2018

5 Beds | 5 Baths | 1 Half Bath

Approximate Sq. Feet: 5,634

Lot Size: 10,500