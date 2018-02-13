AZABU MIAMI BEACH NOW OPEN IN MIAMI’S COVETED SOUTH OF FIFTH NEIGHBORHOOD

New location boasts a hidden sushi den, dining room and classic cocktail experience

Famed Michelin-starred Sushi Azabu New York has debuted their intimate, authentic Japanese dining experience in Miami with the opening of Azabu Miami Beach. Led by Chef Masatsugu Kubo (Chef Masa), Azabu Miami Beach houses various concepts under one roof including a full-service dining room, hidden sushi counter with Tokyo-trained chefs called The Den, and Bar Azabu, a classic-style cocktail bar showcasing sakes and over 40 imported whiskies. Nestled inside of the Marriott Stanton South Beach in Miami’s coveted South of Fifth neighborhood, the Michelin-starred concept is the second location in the United States.

“Our unique style, presentation, and quality of ingredients will further elevate the culinary scene in Miami Beach. We are beyond excited to showcase our authentic cuisine and experience to locals and visitors, alike,” says Chef Masa.

Awarded for seven consecutive years, Michelin-starred Sushi Azabu is a New York City sushi den offering specialty cuisine crafted with the highest quality ingredients and elegant preparation. Azabu Miami Beach differs from its NYC counterpart with the introduction of two Japanese culinary concepts; the main dining room and a secluded sushi den. A six-foot Bonsai fixture is highlighted as the centerpiece of the main dining room, surrounded by understated wood décor, boasting 80 seats. A large, open-format kitchen where guests can observe chefs preparing dishes using the customary Japanese cooking method of Robata is another centerpiece of the restaurant which is a charcoal grilling technique using special Binchotan charcoal. The overall experience within the space is an Izakaya dining style, where guests can order a variety of sharable dishes like Robata-grilled Yakitori, Japanese fried rice served tableside on a sizzling Tobanyaki grill, and other traditional fare such as Udon. Azabu’s Japanese Raindrop Cake, a jelly made with Pearl Agar and 90-percent water, served with ‘Kinako’ dried soybeans and Japanese brown sugar syrup, a staple on the dessert menu.

Guests are invited to discover a clandestine, intimate experience at The Den. With access only through the kitchen doors, The Den features an 11-seat sushi bar with a counter crafted from a Hinoki Cypress tree. The Den strictly serve Omakase using local and imported seafood flown directly from fish markets in Japan, offering guests a traditional Japanese style dining experience.

Another exciting destination at Azabu is Bar Azabu, the main bar within the dining room area whose cocktail program utilizes unique imported ingredients and Japanese-inspired presentation styles served in glassware handcrafted by a Japanese artisan. Bar Azabu applies classic bartending formats, where each movement and styling contribute to the overall essence of each cocktail. Notably, Bar Azabu carries an extensive list of imported Japanese sakes and whiskies – introducing a large collection of highly sought-after and awarded whiskey brands to Miami, including several vintage variations.

Azabu Miami Beach is located at Stanton South Beach, which is owned and developed by Key International, a prominent real estate investment and development company with a strong hospitality portfolio. Azabu Miami Beach is open daily for dinner from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. and stays open until 12 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. The Den accommodates call-in reservations only at (786) 276-0520, Wednesday through Sunday, from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. – last seating is at 10 p.m. Bar Azabu is open daily from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m., including weekends. For more information on Azabu Miami Beach, please visit www.miami.azabuglobal.com.