Bagatelle Celebrates 2 Year Anniversary

In celebrating Bagatelle’s 2nd Year Anniversary, the city’s elite clientele were invited for a special Thursday invite-only sit down dinner, or in Bagatelle’s case- stand on the chair, dinner party. The “Once Upon a Night” theme included a story book facade entrance, an oversized teacup that spouted bubbles and cupcake carousels. VIPs and high rollers spent the night enjoying endless champagne parades, tracks spun by resident DJ Vincent Daubas, live music performances by Keba and a curated menu of French -Mediterranean favorites from Chef Mattheiu Godard.

Dinosaurs once again inhabited Earth with a bottle parades featuring an oversized inflatable T-Rex accompanied by camo clad shirtless hunks that delivered bottles of Moët Chandon and Belvedere to the tables during the ultimate celebration of Miami’s favorite import.

