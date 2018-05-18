BALLET FLAMENCO LA ROSA DEBUTS WORLD PREMIERE OF VERANO Y HUMO

A Work Inspired by American Playwright Tennessee Williams’ Summer and Smoke

Ballet Flamenco La Rosa (BFLR), an international flamenco dance company, based in Miami and made up of international dancers and musicians, presents the World Premiere of Verano y Humo, an original Flamenco Ballet that blends the traditional art form of flamenco with a classic American play. Created and choreographed by Artistic Director of Ballet Flamenco La Rosa, Ilisa Rosal, the piece was inspired by Tennessee Williams’ Summer and Smoke. The performances will take place on Saturday, June 9, 2018 and Sunday, June 10, 2018 at the historic Colony Theatre on Miami Beach.

This work, made up of dancers and musicians from the U.S., Spain and Latin America, is composed of 14 dancers paired with live music, as the drama molds itself to the art form of flamenco. Using flamenco as a language to interpret Tennessee Williams’ spiritual/physical romance, the themes provide ample opportunity to explore common elements of Spanish, American and English cultures. The piece will show the universality of this art form making for a spellbinding and dynamic interpretation of this great play and a once in a lifetime theater experience.

“Innovation is true to flamenco as the origins of the dance were first derived and interpreted by the fusion of many cultures,” remarked Rosal. “For more than three decades, we have produced numerous cutting-edge performances that have continued to build on authentic flamenco, combining theater and flamenco has allowed us to take the original style of the dance to the next level, updating it to resonate with today’s audience.”

This project is a collaboration between Rosal, Spanish master dancers/choreographers Raquel Lamadrid and Eloy Aguilar, dancer Fran Bas, guitarist Israel Heredia and singer Alicia Morales, along with ten dancers from Ballet Flamenco La Rosa. The intense drama and vivid characters of Tennessee Williams’ play provide an engaging and resonant story for flamenco music and dance as a universal expression to create an exciting and inspiring theater experience.

WHAT: Ballet Flamenco La Rosa, Verano y Humo

WHEN: Saturday, June 9, at 8 p.m.

Sunday, June 10, at 3 p.m.

WHERE: Colony Theatre

1040 Lincoln Rd, Miami Beach, FL 33139

TICKETS: In advance: VIP $35, General Admission $25; Students & Seniors $20. Prices increase at the door.

