Ballet Flamenco La Rosa presents Corazón Flamenco in Miami Beach

Ballet Flamenco La Rosa presents the world premiere of Corazón Flamenco with the exclusive participation, directly from Spain, of Pepe Flores
Saturday, April 21 at 8:00 p.m. and Sunday,
April 22 at 3:00 p.m
The essence of Flamenco will be up close and personal at The Gleason Room of The Fillmore Theater, mesmerizing audiences with a new pure Flamenco music and dance production exploring the depth and breadth of the art form.
For ticket informantion:Ballet Flamenco La Rosa – 786-320-6982 or www.balletflamencolarosa.com
