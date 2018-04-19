Ballet Flamenco La Rosa presents Corazón Flamenco in Miami Beach

Ballet Flamenco La Rosa presents the world premiere of Corazón Flamenco with the exclusive participation, directly from Spain, of Pepe Flores

Saturday, April 21 at 8:00 p.m. and Sunday ,

April 22 at 3:00 p.m

The essence of Flamenco will be up close and personal at The Gleason Room of The Fillmore Theater, mesmerizing audiences with a new pure Flamenco music and dance production exploring the depth and breadth of the art form.