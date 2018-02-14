Baptist Health and New World Symphony, Two of South Florida’s Most Innovative Nonprofit Institutions, Announce Partnership Highlighting the Intersection of Wellness and Music

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Baptist Health South Florida and the New World Symphony, America’s Orchestral Academy (NWS), have entered into a dynamic partnership.

In today’s digital world, patient relationships and methods of audience engagement are being redefined. Baptist Health South Florida and the New World Symphony are at the cutting edge of this revolution. The two institutions have formed a partnership with a goal of serving the South Florida community in new and inventive ways, focusing on the intersections of wellness and music.

Baptist Health’s Miami Cancer Institute is a Platinum Sponsor of NWS’s 30th Anniversary Gala on February 10. Chaired by Sarah Arison and her husband Thomas Wilhelm, the Gala celebrates achievements in music education, community and audience engagement, and artistic excellence.

NWS Fellows will be performing for patients and families at Baptist facilities throughout the community. In the Fall, NWS and Baptist Health will stage a Day of Wellness at the New World Center. Eighteen NWS Fellows were also sponsored by Baptist to run in the recent Fitbit Miami Marathon, and a group of Fellows provided musical motivation for 25,000 runners as they passed by SoundScape Park in front of New World Center. More events to benefit the community will be announced in the coming months.

“We are excited to be supporting the New World Symphony and for its Fellows to participate in our programs and events. After all, as they say, music is good for your health,” said Joe Natoli, executive vice president and chief administrative officer of Baptist Health South Florida.

New World Symphony chairman Edward Manno Shumsky said, “Our partnership with Baptist Health is powerful as we are both in the business of community building, world class innovation, and extraordinary leadership and training. Together we are making Miami a better place.”