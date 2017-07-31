Bay Harbor Islands Annual National Night Out Block Party





Join your Bay Harbor Islands Police Department, neighbors and friends for our Annual National Night Out Block Party! This year’s event will feature Food Trucks, radio personality Kenny Walker from 102.7 The Beach, Police Unit & K-9 Demonstrations, Police Motorcycle & Miami-Dade Fire Rescue vehicles, info on local programs for residents & visitors, how-tos on the new mobile apps, BHIConnect & CodeRed Mobile, free BHI pet ID tags & bicycle registration for residents, a Beach Cruiser bike give-away, Courtesy of Lee’s Locksmith & Bicycle Shop, Police equipment on display, face painting for the kids, cool giveaways, and more!