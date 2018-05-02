BAY HARBOR ISLANDS COMMUNITY SERVICES

Bay Harbor Island

MORRIS N. BROAD COMMUNITY CENTER

Monday – Friday: 8 am – 8 pm; Saturday & Sunday: 10 am – 6 pm. Phone (786) 646-9970.

NEW PROGRAMS

Summer Session for Classes will start the week of May 20. For more information about classes being offered in the summer please call, (786) 646-9970.

STARTING MONDAY, APRIL 9 FROM 10:30 am-12:30 pm

The High Baroque: Favorite Representative Works

This six-lecture series focuses on favorite representative works from the first half of the 18th century, known as the High Baroque. This includes the concertos by Corelli, Vivaldi (Four Seasons), J.S. Bach (Brandenburg Concertos), Handel’s oratorios (The Messiah) and excerpts from J.S. Bach’s well-known keyboard and vocal music. For more information, call (786) 646-9970.

BOOK CLUB

The next meeting of the BHI Book Club will discuss a new book for that last meeting before summer break. Join us on Thursday, May 17 from 6:30-7:30 pm for light refreshments and an interesting discussion. Call (786) 646-9970 for more information.

SENIOR MATINEE: THE THEORY OF EVERYTHING

The Senior Matinee will be on Friday, May 25 at 1:30 pm. The film will be The Theory of Everything, PG-13. It is a story of world-famous physicist and mathematician Stephen Hawking. In the 1960s, the Cambridge University student finds love with fellow student Jane Wilde. At 21, Hawking is told he only has a few years to live with a motor neuron disease, but he continues his career as one of the world’s greatest physicists. Arrive early for seating.

GAME DAY AND BRIDGE

Wednesday, May 2 and 16 at 10 am

Join us at the Morris N. Broad Community Center on the first and third Wednesday of every month, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m for conversation, cards, and board games. Play bridge, mahjong, chess, rummy, and checkers. Refreshments will be available.

YOUTH

Note our Game Room hours: 3:30-5 pm on Friday and Saturday and Sunday 12- 4 pm.

LEGO Club: first and third Sunday 12 -4 pm. Try your hand at building and creating something incredible. Test your skills as you create the challenge of the week.