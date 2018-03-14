BIG EASY WINEBAR & GRILL ROLLS OUT NEW TEMPTATIONS

Tantalizing options abound at Brickell City Centre’s premier dining destination

Take your taste buds on a tour of South Africa at the casual yet sophisticated Big Easy Winebar & Grill, with daring new temptations now available at lunch and dinner. Located at Miami’s Brickell City Centre, the restaurant is a premier dining destination offering guests a taste of authentic South African cuisine, featuring prime cuts of meat and seafood fresh from the South Atlantic and Indian oceans.

Updated menu items by Chef Mike McLaurin feature rich, multi-ethnic creations culled from his knowledge of worldly cuisine and wood-fired flavors. New to Tid Bits ($6-$9) is the Big Easy Dip with warm naan, curry veggie dip and peanut green chutney; Sandwiches and Flatbread ($11-$24) features a Pulled Peri-Peri Chicken Sandwich with red cabbage slaw, mozzarella and naan served with fries; and Lobster Flatbread topped with spicy tomato chutney, roasted red peppers, spinach, goat cheese and mozzarella.

Dig in to unique flavors with the Burgers section ($16-$20) with choices like the Mushroom Burger with marinated mushrooms, blue cheese, crispy potato sticks, frisse and horseradish cream; Spicy Truffle Burger with lemon truffle aioli, goat cheese, roasted red pepper, cowboy candy and grilled romaine; and the Impossible Burger™ – a meat lovers’ miracle with all the flavor and protein of a beef burger, but made from plants. Chef’s Selections ($24-$42) features McLaurin’s favorites like Lobster Ravioli with sautéed spinach and brandy cream sauce; and Pappardelle Pasta with Shrimp – jumbo shrimp marinated in African spices, tossed in a brown butter and wine sauce.

In a rush? Bustling shoppers or time-strapped professionals can enjoy Executive Lunch, available Monday through Friday from 11AM to 3PM. Guest’s choose from a selection of entrées with a choice of either a glass of Big Easy wine or dessert. For $20 per person (excluding tax and gratuity), the prix-fixe menu includes options such as Pulled Peri-Peri Chicken Sandwich; Pappardelle Pasta with Shrimp; 8 oz. Churrasco with mojo verde and seasoned fries; or the classic ‘Big Easy’ Burger with heirloom tomatoes, onion jam, braai barbecue sauce and Grafton Cheddar on a brioche bun served with fries.

South Africa enjoys a stellar reputation for its wines, and Big Easy is now offering guests two 1 oz. samples of any of its hand-selected labels, including half-off bottles of wine on Mondays. Guests can choose from an assortment of multi award-winning blends from Ernie Els’ own vineyards, for a taste of the best seasonal offerings stemming from the perfect grape-growing climate.

Big Easy Winebar & Grill is located at 701 South Miami Avenue, Suite 339 in Miami’s Brickell City Centre. Lunch is served daily from 11:30AM to 4PM; “Easy Hour” is every day from 4PM to 7PM; Dinner is served Sunday through Thursday from 5PM to 11PM; and Friday and Saturday from 5PM to 12AM; Telephone: (786) 814-5955; www.bigeasy.miami.