Blue Moon Hotel Miami Beach Presents “Fridge Art Fair Miami: The Art Bagel Edition”

December 4-10: Fridge Art Fair returns for the 5th year to Art Basel | Miami Beach and Art Week Miami after an enormously successful 50 Shades of Fridge at the NU Hotel Brooklyn during Frieze Week- New York 2017

(Miami – August 8, 2017) – Fridge Art Fair has just announced that this year’s Miami fair entitled “Fridge Art Fair Miami: The Art Bagel Edition ” will be held from December 4-10 at the modern and historic Blue Moon Hotel in the heart of South Beach during Art Basel.

The esteemed Fontsquared has been appointed the curators of the fair. The husband and wife artist team, Ignacio and Jean Font (www.fontsquared.org), aim to create a uniform work of art by considering shape, form and color in their careful selection of works.

“We are honored to partner with such a gem of a hotel and to have such a talented curatorial team behind the scenes,” said Eric Ginsburg (http://www.worldoferic.com) Founder and Director of the fair. “Blue Moon’s spectacular art deco design will be a great backdrop to the amazing and diverse artwork featured at Fridge. Some of the new elements of the fair, such as a craft bazaar and video lounge, are really going to take this Fridge to the next level!”

A highlight of “Fridge Art Fair Miami: The Art Bagel Edition” is the “Fridge Magnet Project.” This project, open to all artists and art lovers, invites participants to create a magnet to be displayed during the fair. More information about participating in this truly Fridge Spectacular project can be found on the fair’s website. (www.fridgeartfair.com )

Fridge Art Fair is also partnering with the Dog Wall of Fame Foundation, a branch of Fridge Art Fair, to present the “Fridge Dog All Star Wall of Fame.” Showcasing some of the world’s most renowned four-legged friends, inductees will be announced during the VIP/Press Bagel and Lox preview on Sunday December 3 from 1-8pm. The nominees include fan favorites such as Toto, Spud McKenzie and Lassie.

The video lounge, which will take place in Blue Moon’s scenic courtyard, will display “Fridge-a- delightful” videos that are thought provoking, fun and moving, and, like all Fridge’s activities, a reflection of the world at large. The world’s first Fridge bazaar —The Mini Bagel Bazaar Marketplace — will also take place during the fair in the courtyard. More details will follow.

This year’s Fridge will close with the “Clean the Fridge, Bagel Meet-and-Greet Brunch” on Sunday, December 10 from 11 AM – 3 PM. All artists will be in attendance and the public is invited for an a la carte brunch at Blue Moon’s restaurant Fix.