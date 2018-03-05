Boathouse at the Riverside to Debut March 2018

Premier New Dock & Dine Destination Coming to Fort Lauderdale’s New River

Boathouse at the Riverside is the brand-new dock and dine, riverfront restaurant set to open March 13, 2018. Located on the Las Olas waterfront in Fort Lauderdale, the idyllic, maritime-inspired indoor/outdoor eatery is the newest addition to the historic Riverside Hotel’s signature dining concepts, including the acclaimed Wild Sea Oyster Bar & Grille and local favorite Indigo. Inspired by the coastal flavors of the Mediterranean, the menu will feature an array of small plates, hearty main course options and an impressive selection of refreshing libations sure to reel in locals and visitors alike.

Executive Chef Toby Joseph is at the helm of this highly anticipated new restaurant concept. Joseph’s talent for blending flavors in unexpected ways will have a large influence on the ingredient-driven menu. Alongside Joseph, is the culinary sister act Chef De Cuisine Alia Asher and Pastry Chef Annabel Asher-Solly; the duo will collaborate with Joseph on the Boathouse menu. In his expanded role at the hotel, Joseph will continue to oversee the menu at Wild Sea.

The varied menu will be broken into several sections: Soups and Salads; Classics; Hot and Cold Tapas and Boathouse Boards. Classics include Spiced Oven Baked Baby Back Ribs; Serrano Pizza served with sundried tomatoes, almond pesto, fresh mozzarella, arugula and shaved manchego; and Oven Roasted Wings garnished with smoked paprika and balsamic caramelized onions. Hot Tapas include Duck Fat Potatoes with chimichurri and aioli; Paella Negra with octopus, mussels and chorizo; and Herb Crusted Lamb Chop complete with charred endive, heirloom tomato and mint. Cold Tapas include Chickpea Hummus served with sundried tomato pesto and house made flatbread; Pickled Mussels with red pepper mayo and fried crostini; and Fruta De Mer with squid, octopus, shrimp, lime and flatbread. Diners can dive into the Boathouse Board, a selection of two meats and cheeses on feature with choices like Serrano Ham, Duck Prosciutto, Spanish Chorizo, Guanciale, Bresaola, aged Coppa, Manchego, Parmesan, Feta, Fresh Mozzarella, Labeh, Halloumi, Emmental and Aged Cheddar. Sides offer choice of Roasted Beets; Jo Jo Fries with special sauce; Vegetable of the Day; Saffron Rice and Heirloom Tomato Salad.

On the sweet side of things, Chef Asher-Solly will tempt diners with an indulgent dessert menu showcasing decadent offerings like Chocolate Truffle Cake with sugared pine nuts, whipped cream, lemon olive oil and candied lemon; Bread Pudding with white chocolate, rum, vanilla and filthy cherries; and Pear Tart with red wine poached pear, frangipane, pistachios and honey-rose syrup.

Boathouse libations will complement the fresh, bold flavors of the cuisine while focusing on lightness and vibrancy. Also available are local craft and imported beers and a curated selection of wine created by Sommelier Rebekah Pushckor.

The ambiance at Boathouse at the Riverside evokes the spirit of the Mediterranean, inspired by its picturesque, waterside setting. The open, airy restaurant boasts 102 outdoor seats and 52 indoor for a total of 154 guests, including a 35-seat indoor/outdoor bar lounge. For intimate affairs, the private dining area will accommodate 16 guests. With 5,573 square feet of combined restaurant and dock space, Boathouse welcomes seafaring locals by both land and water.

Boathouse at the Riverside is located at 620 Southeast 4th Street in Fort Lauderdale. Dinner will be served daily from 4PM to 11PM. Telephone: (954) 377-5494; www.boathouseriverside.com.

