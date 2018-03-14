Booking.Com Reveals the Ultimate ‘Book the U.S.’ List Featuring a Basketball Suite at AmericanAirlines Arena with Dwyane Wade

Dwyane Wade went for the win with Booking.com by celebrating the recent launch of the

Ultimate ‘Book the U.S.’ List inside a decked-out Basketball Suite at the American Airlines Arena in Downtown Miami. Curated by the experts at Booking.com, the ‘Book the U.S.’ List features the coolest, most unique properties across each of the fifty United States (plus Washington D.C.), that go far beyond your traditional hotel.

To kick-off the list, Booking.com created three one-of-a-kind experiences at world-famous properties across the country, including a transformed executive suite at the American Airlines Arena, which, for the first time ever, was available for an overnight stay. Dwyane Wade, still stoked about his return to Miami, got to take a sneak peek of the suite before it became a home for the night to basketball’s biggest fan.

For years, Booking.com has offered more awesome, unique places to stay than any other travel company in the world and now, it’s inspiring travelers to find the best in each and every state with its epic ‘Book the U.S.’ List. From vacation homes, treehouses, igloos and caves, why not a sports venue?

Whether you’re a basketball fan or not, everyone has dreamed about spending the night in a sports and entertainment arena, and on March 8, Booking.com made those dreams a reality for a couple who turned out to undoubtedly be Miami’s most dedicated supporters.

Located in the heart of downtown – just 10 minutes from the glamorous scenery and sandy shores of South Beach – the American Airlines Arena became the perfect backdrop for the most epic, sports-filled evening. The bookers, a dynamic husband and wife duo who were natives to the city, entered the arena in vintage throwback jerseys and racer jackets, prepared to embark on what they later deemed “the single greatest night of their lives.” While soaking it all in and even teaching tour guides a thing or two about their knowledge of the game, these basketball fanatics made the absolute most of every experience. From re-creating iconic championship-winning plays on center court to being featured on the scoreboard during the game, Booking.com offered a once-in-a-lifetime accommodation that just kept getting better.

Their sprawling, second-level suite was equipped with everything from a platform king-sized bed and pristine lounge area, to a neon wall and glass-enclosed terrace with a putting green. Along getting to call Miami’s ultimate sports landmark home and watching a live, professional basketball game with an uninterrupted court view, the Booking.com Basketball Suite also came with the following perks:

VIP access tour of the American Airlines Arena

Professional on-court photo

Dinner in the American Airlines Lounge presented by Grey Goose

Opportunity to watch pre-game shoot around from courtside seats

Basketball Legend Meet & Greet at halftime

Professional photo with the Larry O’Brien Championship trophies during halftime