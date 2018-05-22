Broad Causeway Gets a Clean Up on Earth Day

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Under overcast skies, dozens of Bay Harbor Islands residents generously volunteered their Sunday morning to remove trash from the shoreline to celebrate 2018 Earth Day. Despite the inclement weather, hundreds of pounds of plastic bottles, fishing gear, rope, Styrofoam and floating refuse of all types were collected, bagged and hauled away. The group was assisted by the Town’s administrative staff, Public Works, and Mayor Stephanie Bruder. The successful effort not only beautifies the causeway, it improves the water quality of Biscayne Bay and removes a danger to water birds and marine life.

Thank you!