CADILLAC HOTEL & BEACH CLUB IN MIAMI BEACH TO OPEN SPRING 2018

Iconic Art Deco Hotel Will Join Marriott’s Autograph Collection Hotels After

Transformative Multi-Million Dollar Renovation

Pennsylvania-based REIT Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE: HT) is pleased to announce that Cadillac Hotel & Beach Club in Miami Beach will open in spring 2018 after a multi-million-dollar renovation. An icon 70 years in the making, the beautiful oceanfront resort is located in the heart of Miami Beach’s Mid Beach at 39th and Collins Avenue. Originally designed by renowned Art Deco architect Roy France in 1940, Cadillac Hotel & Beach Club joins Marriott International’s Autograph Collection Hotels, a diverse portfolio of more than 135 independent hotels around the world that reflect unique vision, design and craft.

“With the transformation of Cadillac Hotel & Beach Club, we are delighted to bring this Art Deco icon back as a crown jewel on Collins Avenue and as part of Autograph Collection Hotels,” said Jennifer Connell, Vice President, Brand Marketing & Management, Autograph Collection Hotels. “On track to surpass 20 hotels in Florida within the next four years, we are thrilled to welcome the Cadillac as we thoughtfully grow our collection of more than 135 distinctive hotels around the world.”

Overlooking the glistening Atlantic Ocean with beach and city views, the new Cadillac Hotel & Beach Club features 357 guestrooms, as well as two distinct dining outlets, two pools – adults-only and family pool – and beachside service. Drawing inspiration from the glamour and sophistication of the 1940s European Riviera, interior design firm Bill Rooney Studio is creating a reimagined modern resort with a preserved Art Deco aesthetic. Specializing in luxury hospitality design including the recently renovated Peninsula Chicago, Bill Rooney Studio masterfully creates spaces that are inspiring and highly-stylized, while equally welcoming and comfortable.

Crisp white architecture complements the bright Miami sunshine, while European service standards will bring a new level of sophistication to Miami Beach. At the heart of the hotel, the lobby has kept its classic signatures with original terrazzo floors, lush greenery and a wraparound mezzanine balcony overlooking the check-in and lounge area. Just beyond the hotel lobby, guests will find The Lobby Bar and Riviera, a flexible use public and meeting space, leading to a grand terrace overlooking the pool deck.

For corporate meetings and social events, Cadillac Hotel & Beach Club will offer a quintessential Miami Beach backdrop. Several flexible indoor and outdoor meeting and event spaces include a high-tech and high-styled boardroom and a beautifully-appointed ballroom that opens onto an expansive pool deck. Pool and beachside parties under the palms are destined to become a part of the most sought after events in Miami’s social scene.

“Preserving, renovating and celebrating the history of our Art Deco icon was of prime importance as we reimagined this hotel,” said Neil Shah, Miami-based President and Chief Operating Officer of Hersha Hospitality Trust. “We are excited to open our doors to welcome locals and global travelers alike with refined and sophisticated design, exceptional service and exclusive adult and kid-friendly programming,” expressed Karan Kakar, General Manager, Cadillac Hotel & Beach Club.

In three distinct buildings, oceanfront and city view rooms, including spacious suites, are complemented by radiant white stone floors with Art Deco-inspired articulation, flattering ambient lighting and subtle gold and smoky blue accents. Together, these design details create a sanctuary that will allow guests to unwind in style. The hotel’s signature Cadillac Suite faces the Atlantic Ocean with an expansive 1,100 square foot terrace, large enough to host private dinners and cocktail receptions. Accented with a plush outdoor living area, the Cadillac Suite has an outdoor dining area and sunbeds for basking in the warm Miami sun. A state of the art home theater system and 65-inch television enhance the entertaining opportunities of the hotel’s premier suite.

Cadillac Hotel & Beach Club’s main pool leads to the beachside bungalow restaurant and bar area where guests and locals can enjoy a wide range of craft cocktails, rosé and European wines, as well as fresh raw bar and light fare including simply grilled fish and salads. Inside, the Cadillac Hotel will welcome a locally-sourced, authentic trattoria featuring a wood-fired oven where Neapolitan pizza, homemade pasta, simply-grilled wild fish and grass-fed meats will be prepared. The intimate setting will evoke romantic old-world atmosphere of coastal Italy while embracing a sleek and soothing Miami modern style.

Cadillac Hotel & Beach Club will create connections that make local and visiting guests feel like they are part of the Miami Beach community, with signature experiences focusing on land, sea, and air exploration. One of the most transformational elements of European travel is connecting to the locals who give the area personality. By focusing on authentic interactions, guests will create memories that last a lifetime.

Reservations are now being accepted beginning May 1, 2018. For reservations or for more information about Cadillac Hotel & Beach Club, visit: cadillachotelmiamibeach.com; and for more information about Autograph Collections Hotels, visit: autographhotels.com.