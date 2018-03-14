“CATA” THE YOUNGEST ARTIST PERFORMING AT A BILLBOARD LATIN SHOWCASE

CATA’s beauty and talent are the trademarks of this USA born girl with Latin / Italian roots, who at 10 years of age has already attracted the attention of local media in Miami and Chile, becoming a child celebrity with her segment “The Adventures of Andrea” that hosts since age 6.

The Aventures of ANDREA is a segment within ELLASTVUS, a women’s magazine, dedicated to children and Latin family culture in America, where CATA shares with her friends all her travel adventures, art and cooking classes that reflect her multiple interests and lifestyle.

At the age of 7, CATA made her first movie appearance in a short film about Child Trafficking a hard breaking story alongside major television and film talents.

Winner of the Miami Dade Fair Art Contest at age 6 and placed at age 7 has led her parents to discover CATA’s great ability for the arts. She also plays the piano and has performed in numerous recitals since the age of 5 but it is in 2017 that CATA first lent her voice to record the theme song TU YO Y EL alongside the Colombian duo LEMGY & EL PARCE in MEDELLIN, COLOMBIA produced by The Hitmakers. She also collaborated in the music video for BOOM BOOM of the same artists.

CATA is now working on her first album where she will release her first original song.

CATA will be the first American bilingual artist and the youngest to be performing at the BILLBOARD LATIN MUSIC SHOWCASE CHILE on April 13 at the Movistar Arena next to some of the biggest Latin music names like GENTE DE ZONA, YANDEL, NACHO, JUAN MAGAN and many more.