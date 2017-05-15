Catwalk for Charity is an annual event whose mission is to increase awareness of and promote solution to the challenges faced by impoverished children in Haiti. This year’s event will take place in Sunday, June 11, 2017, from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the luxurious Turnberry Isle Hotel in Aventura. The event includes a one-hour cocktail reception with celebrity guests and a highly anticipated silent auction. The reception will be followed by a fabulous champagne brunch where international models will showcase world renowned celebrity fashion designer RACHEL ROY’s latest collection.

Your participation will support Breakfast with Santa’s “Joy of Giving” annual toy distribution that benefits over 5,000 children in Miami and in Haiti. PRODEV Haiti Schools, an organization that provide approximately 10,000 children with access to quality education. To learn more about Prodev schools go to www.prodevhaiti.org

The event will be hosted by Miss Universe first runner-up RAQUEL PELISSIER and ABC News Anchor and reporter CALVIN HUGHES.

Regular Admission: $200; VIP Admission: $300. Go To CATWALKFORCHARITY.ORG TO PURCHASE YOUR TICKET!

ACT LOCALLY, IMPACT GLOBALLY.

THIS YEAR’S HONOREES

Catwalk for Charity is pleased to honor Dr. Ranley and Mrs. Carline Desir, Dr. Angelo Gousse, Dr. Rudolph Moise, Dr. Munir Mourra, Kristopher Lemke and Brad Horwitz. Our honorees will be recognized for their decade long support of our organization and for their deep commitment to improving the lives of children from Miami’s Little Haiti as well as those living in some of Haiti’s most challenging rural and urban communities.

“WHEN HUMAN GENEROSITY IS AFFIRMED, WORDS OF GRATITUDE ARE IN ORDER” – Elie Wiesel