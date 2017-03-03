One of the most romantic cities in the world, Miami Beach is the perfect destination for couples during February and this year, hotels, restaurants and spas are welcoming them with deals, discounts and offers to make travel to the city a stress-free, seamless and sexy experience. With its beautiful year-round weather, warm waters, beachfront hotels, A-list restaurants and award-winning spas, couples find that the city is a perfect, quick romantic getaway that doesn’t break the bank.

“Miami Beach is one of the most romantic places on earth,” notes Peggy Benua, Chair, the Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority. “Whether couples are looking to tie the knot or rekindle an old flame, Miami Beach is full of options at all price points for couples looking to create lasting memories.”

February is a special time on Miami Beach with several businesses taking part in Romance month, a month of promotions and special offers to encourage travel, exploration and new adventures and highlight Miami Beach’s wide range of entertainment, accommodation and activities.

Grisette Roque, Executive Director of the MBVCA says that “Travelers will be surprised that even though it’s the height of the season, Miami Beach hotels have exclusive offers and packages tailored to couples with different tastes, budgets and interests but who are all looking to indulge in a romantic getaway.”

So for those couples planning to travel to Miami Beach during February, below is a list of Romance Month deals and packages at popular Miami Beach hotels. Here’s to love!

Fontainebleau’s 24/7 Escape:

Deluxe guestroom accommodations, (2) 50-minute massages, choose from a Swedish Rubdown, Mommy’s Bliss, or Hot Rocks Massage or a Triple Cleanse Facial or Men’s Skin Rescue Facial, Access to spa facilities throughout stay and use of the 40,000 square foot Lapis Spa featuring rain tunnels, steam rooms, and mineral baths including the 75 foot Essence Mineral Co-ed Jet Pool and Bleau Rain Room.

Metropolitan by COMO’s Romance Package:

Overnight accommodation, daily full breakfast at Traymore Restaurant, welcome COMO Shambhala gift bag, welcome bottle of champagne and plate of macarons, one 60 minutes COMO Shambhala couple’s massage, candlelight three course dinner for two, including a bottle of champagne and sunset cocktail for two.

The Betsy Moment Package:

Features luxurious accommodations, a signature Betsy Moment couple’s massage, a chilled bottle of Prosecco on arrival, use of two beach chairs and umbrella, a selection from guestroom library and a Betsy canvas tote – to take a little “Betsy” home with you. Proceeds from the tote bag go to Zara’s Center in Zimbabwe.

The Raleigh Miami Beach “A Grand Dame” Package:

Two-night, three-day package includes Suite Accommodations, In-Room Breakfast with Champagne Toast and a Retro Polaroid Camera to capture every moment of it. Since it’s a leap year, save up to 29% and receive complimentary late-checkout for stays through Monday, February 29.