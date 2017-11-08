Celebrate Veterans Day on Miami Beach with a Parade & Community Festival

— Parade Kicks Off on Iconic Ocean Drive this Saturday, November 11 at 11:11 a.m.–

Join the City of Miami Beach for their annual Veterans Day parade on Saturday, November 11, 2017 at 11:11 a.m. presented by Miami Beach Medical Group. Honoring our military men and women, the largest parade in South Florida takes route on iconic Ocean Drive from Fifth to 14 streets. This year, the red, white and blue brigade will move into Lummus Park for the closing festivities that include a family picnic, military fly-overs and the high-flying all veterans parachute team that will top off the lively day with an exhilarating landing.

During WWII, the beaches and hotels in the City of Miami Beach served as a home base for military troops. For over fifty years, the Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion organized this parade as a salute to the troops for all that they’ve sacrificed to defend our nation’s freedom. For the past nine years, the City of Miami Beach has continued this tradition.

Parade participation has grown ever since – multiplying from approximately 50 individuals to over 2,000 including students, organizations, businesses, military groups and public officials. Continuing the patriotic tradition, there will be exciting floats, veteran and military groups, school marching bands, cars and pageant queens as the whole community comes out to pay homage to our brave troops.

The program includes the Miami Beach Police and Fire Department Honor Guards’ presentation of the colors; a recital of the Pledge of Allegiance, the National Anthem and a moment of silence in honor of our First World War Armistice Day tradition. There will be addresses by top-level military officials from Southern Command and the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary. Other activities include MBPD Honor Guard’s 21-gun salute and performance by a Taps bugler.

“Miami Beach Medical Group is proud to be the official sponsor for a fourth straight year to such an important event for our community,” shared Chief Operating Officer Jose Sanchez, Miami Beach Medical Group. “As leading healthcare providers in Miami-Dade County and as one of the largest independent medical groups in Miami Beach, we give our thanks to the service provided by each of our veterans and the sacrifices that not only they have made, but those made by their families as well. We are excited to continue our partnership with Miami Beach and the veteran community for many years to come.”

T-Mobile will be sponsoring the elite parachute team. Additional partners include Coca-Cola: Exclusive Beverage of the City of Miami Beach, Atlantic Broadband, Swoop, Miami Beach Suncare, Clevelander South Beach, Sysco and Y-100.