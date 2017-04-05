Join host Helene Henderson, Chef/Owner of Malibu Farm and author of Malibu Farm Cookbook: Recipes from the California Coast at Slow Food Miami’s “Snail of Approval” Tasting Party. Regarded as Miami’s “Freshest Night Out”, the 6th Annual celebration will be held Friday, March 24, 2017, from 7:00 PM – 10:00 PM at Eden Roc Miami Beach Resort. This year, the unforgettable evening under the stars is possible thanks to a partnership with Eden Roc, The Miami Scout Guide, Just Ask Boo, Vero Water, JetSet Sounds, FOH, J Wakefield Brewery, Menu Men, Inc., and wines sponsored by Twenty-One Wine & Spirits. The tasting party will unite dozens of the city’s top chefs, and local growers and producers for a night of tasting and honoring Miami’s food scene.

The soirée will be perfectly situated at the dazzling newly renovated Eden Roc Miami Beach Resort with ambient tunes by Michael Casola from JetSet Sounds. The first 100 tickets sold are priced at $75. After that, general admission tickets will be $85 per person with sales ending at noon on March 23. Tickets at the door will cost $100 per person. Tickets can be purchased at via www.freshestnightout2017.bpt.me with all event proceeds benefiting Slow Food Miami’s Edible Garden Program. VIP Garden Sponsor tickets are $750 and includes a garden box for a school, free entry to Freshest Night Out with early bird admission at 6:30 PM and a signed copy of Helene Henderson’s Malibu Farm Cookbook: Recipes from the California Coast.

Ranked among the elite global luxury hotels, Eden Roc’s fusion and balance of fun and luxury provides a festive, sophisticated location to host Slow Food Miami’s 6th Annual “Snail of Approval” Tasting Party. Guests will indulge in tastes from Miami’s farm-to-table best, including a mix of current 2016-2017 “Snail of Approval” honorees and past “Snail of Approval” winners.

The coveted “People’s Choice” Award, judged and selected by popular vote, and the “Chef’s Choice” Award, judged by Slow Food Miami’s Chef Host Committee, will take place at 8:45 PM. This year will also feature a live auction including a weekend at Eden Roc Miami Beach Resort and including dinner for two at Malibu Farm, among other surprises. Guests will also have the opportunity to purchase school garden grants at the event.

The Slow Food Miami “Snail of Approval” points South Floridians and visitors to food that is good, clean and fair by identifying and honoring producers, purveyors and artisans who contribute to food and beverage quality, authenticity and sustainability. In its inaugural year (2010), nominations were solicited among Miami-Dade county farmers. Now nominations come from the general public and all nominations are vetted by the Slow Food Miami Snail of Approval Committee.

Find the “Snail of Approval” list on the Slow Food Miami website, as well as on the upcoming mobile app. The Eden Roc Miami Beach Resort is located at 4525 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33140. Discounted valet will be available for $20.

Follow #SnailMIA and #SFMFreshestNightOut on Twitter and Facebook for additional 2016-2017 participating honorees and the latest updates