CHAMBER AWARDS CHAMPIONS OF BUSINESS AT ANNUAL EVENT

Sandor Scher Recognized for North Beach’s Revitalization Plans

The Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce (Chamber) will host its annual Champions of Business Awards Luncheon, presented by City National Bank on February 7, 2018, at 6:00 PM at WALL Nightclub. The annual event recognizes pillars of the business community including a Chamber board member for their leadership.

The honorees are:

Sandor Scher of Ocean Terrace Holdings will receive the Champion of Business Award

of will receive the Robin Jacobs of Miami Beach Cosmetic and Plastic Surgery will receive the James McDonnell Outstanding Board of Governor Award

of will receive the Jeff Greene from 84 West Events will be honored with the Small Business of the Year Award

from will be honored with the Sally Drinkhouse & Nicole Pritchett of Drinkhouse Fire & Ice will be awarded the Women in Business Award

“City National Bank is proud to partner once again with the Chamber on this program that is celebrating its 11th year,” says Eddie Dominguez, Senior Vice President and Director of Marketing, Communications and Community Relations at City National Bank. “The honorees are champions of their respective industries, which include health, real estate development and hospitality – all of which are instrumental to Miami Beach’s economy.”

The Champions of Business Honorees Are:

The Champion of Business Award: The award is given to a successful business person who has been effective in changing the dynamic within an industry, developed groundbreaking ideas and business strategies and have used technology to advance a brand while maintaining philanthropic activities.

Sandor Scher, Founding Principal of Claro Development & Ocean Terrace Holdings

Sandor is an accomplished entrepreneur and real estate development professional with over 20 years of experience in the field. His unique and hands-on approach to development has distinguished him as one of the top trusted and most respected leaders in the real estate development services industry. Sandor is a founding principal of Claro Development, a real estate development services firm specializing in the development, owner’s representation, project management, and asset advisory. Since 2002, Claro Development has advised on over 100 projects in over 60 cities, successfully delivering over 750 million dollars of development in the fields of hospitality, commercial and historic restoration. In 2014, Sandor co-founded Ocean Terrace Holdings, a venture formed for the purpose of revitalizing the last undeveloped area of Miami Beach Oceanfront located in North Beach. The vision for Ocean Terrace is to create a district that inspires the rebirth of a neglected area and to be the catalyst for one of the most important neighborhood developments in the history of Miami Beach.

The James McDonnell Outstanding Board of Governor Award: Given annually to the outstanding Board of Governor for their years of dedication to the advancement and growth of the Chamber and Miami Beach.

Robin Jacobs, Miami Beach Cosmetic and Plastic Surgery

Robin Jacobs is the COO of the prestigious Miami Beach Cosmetic and Plastic Surgery Center. Launched in 1990, the Center has treated over 15,000 patients from all over the world including notable celebrities and dignitaries. She is also an entrepreneur and co-owner of companies in the beauty and fashion industry. Robin earned a Bachelor’s of Science degree in Nursing from Boston University and a Masters of Public Health degree from Boston University’s School of Public Health. She has also pursued graduate studies in Business Administration and Management. Robin currently serves as Vice Chair and Chair-elect of the Board of Governors of the Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce. She is a quintessential community leader and has successfully filled leadership responsibilities in national and international philanthropic organizations. She has raised millions of dollars for charities and institutions of higher learning. Her societal contributions have been recognized by many organizations including the City of Miami Beach, the Miami-Dade County Mayor’s Office, and the Florida House of Representatives.

The Small Business of the Year Award: Presented to a small and growing business for their outstanding achievements in management.

Jeff Greene, Founder of 84 West Events

84 West Events is a thriving company with a talented in-house staff of creative professionals working full-time to produce hundreds of amazing events every year. However, almost 40 years ago, we were a company of only one! Our founder and CEO Jeff Greene started Party Time DJs in 1979 to share his passion for music and entertainment. He was one of the first 20 mobile DJs ever in Florida, and his talent and drive took Miami quickly by storm even though he was only 15 and needed a driving service to bring him to his events. His popularity increased so quickly that he started to train more DJs. By the late 80s, the company was winning national awards. It was time to step up the game. Since 1979, 84 West Events has done over 20,000 events throughout Florida and around the globe. In 2012 we opened a showroom where we train our staff, sample new equipment, and even host events! We continue to find new ways to celebrate and innovate our events by consistently providing 5-star service and treating each client as part of the family. After all, we’re not really in the event business, we’re in the people business and we can’t wait to celebrate with you.

The Woman in Business Award: Initiated in 2015, this award was started by the Women’s Business Council and recognizes an outstanding woman, who is a leading entrepreneur in the business community. Honorees are recognized for their continued growth, success and for being an inspiration in the Miami Beach community.

Sally Drinkhouse, Founder of Drinkhouse Fire & Ice

Philanthropist Sally Drinkhouse brings a wealth of valuable knowledge and years of entrepreneurial experience to bring to life Miami’s first and only Ice Bar and Experimental Cocktail Fire Lounge, Drinkhouse Fire & Ice. Aside from her business savvy, Drinkhouse has a reputation for her warm-hearted efforts as a humanitarian. She is a proud recipient of the 2013 Sterling Humanitarian Award; a recipient of the Bart Award for Northeastern Louisiana, for contributions to the arts; and a recognized benefactor of the Miami Children’s Foundation and Miami Children’s Hospital. Most recently, Sally Drinkhouse has been recognized as an Inspiring Mentor by the Sterling Registry. In addition, Drinkhouse is a lifetime member of The Royal Dames of Cancer Research and a former board member of the Strauss Theater Center in Monroe, La. An avid traveler, Drinkhouse has encountered a number of ice bars from Amsterdam to Las Vegas and was inspired to create Miami’s first and the only ice bar and fire lounge, a concept full of soul and novel ideas carrying at its heart the spirit of giving back to the community. Now, the Miami resident is bringing her vision to life through Drinkhouse Fire & Ice, a gathering of spirit shaped in collaboration with her business partner and “IAM” producer, Nicole Pritchett, who was of great inspiration. The duo aims to benefit Miami area charities and nonprofits through the new endeavor. Drinkhouse Fire & Ice will serve as Miami’s must-see and must-do destination for local residents, out-of-town executives, families, and travelers seeking a unique, unforgettable night on the town.

Nicole Grace Pritchett, Co-Founder of Drinkhouse Fire & Ice

A graduate of Pepperdine University in Malibu, Nicole Grace Pritchett – a Miami native, entrepreneur, and documentary filmmaker, co-founded Drinkhouse Fire & Ice. While in Los Angeles, she ran Shady Acres Entertainment and co-produced Tom Shadyac’s documentary “I AM” which featured powerful leading figures like Desmond Tutu, Noam Chomsky, and Howard Zinn, the film provided a transformative experience for viewers, promoting human connectedness, spirit, and happiness. The documentary, which won the 2012 Humanitas Prize. Additionally, Pritchett founded and hosted a TED Talk-like event, Coffee Talks: Connect & Create, a highly influential speaker series that brought together creative and inspiring people to meet, converse and share life stories. In addition to launching Drinkhouse Fire & Ice, Pritchett co-founded iPads For Soldiers after her brother was deployed to Afghanistan in 2010. The organization has donated thousands of iPads to military deployed in Iraq and Afghanistan and those wounded stateside to aid in recovery and connection.