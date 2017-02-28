The Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce will host its 5th Annual City National Bank Better Beach Awards on Thursday, April 27, honoring influential, trendsetting leaders in the local real estate industry.

Submissions for the City National Bank Better Beach Awards are now being accepted for realtors, architects, developers, designers and entrepreneurs for their contributions to the Miami Beach community. Submissions will be judged by a panel of experts and the winners will be announced at the event (full list of categories below). With close to 300 professionals expected to attend, the City National Bank Better Beach Awards ceremony will be held at the 1 Hotel South Beach from 11:30 am to 2:00 pm.

City National Bank is proud to once again sponsor the 5th Annual Better Beach Awards. The bank has supported this award program since its inception in 2013. Miami Beach embraces a rich diversity of creative thinkers that makes the real estate industry so unique. These awards give the Chamber of Commerce the opportunity to recognize pioneers in real estate who incorporate sustainability, historic preservation, innovative architecture and outstanding citizenship into their work.

“For 70 years City National Bank has been an integral part of the Miami Beach business community,” Jorge Gonzalez, President and CEO of City National Bank said, “We are honored to partner with the Chamber of Commerce to celebrate excellence in business and real estate with the Better Beach Awards and to help promote a better and even more vibrant Miami Beach. We congratulate the honorees and thank them for their contributions to our community.”

The event is hosted by the Chamber’s Real Estate Council, which acts as a resource to the members of the Chamber who serve the local real estate community. The council, chaired by Seth Feuer from COMPASS and Susan Askew from Reanimar, supports its members by sharing expertise, offering guidance and knowledge, exploring new educational opportunities and facilitating communication within the industry and community. The event is being organized by Real Estate agent, from Cervera Real Estate, Debi Quade and a subcommittee of professionals in the industry.

The nomination categories for the 5th Annual City National Bank Better Beach Awards are:

1. EXCELLENCE AND INNOVATION

Tribute: This year a committee will recognize an individual or individuals that have shown excellence in the real estate community.

2. HISTORIC PRESERVATION AWARDS

The nominee has demonstrated extraordinary preservation and conservatory actions were taken to protect property, objects, landscapes or other artifacts of historical significance to their completed project, while maintaining the same use. The nominee must be the architect or general contractor. Owner, Developer or other affiliates of the project will also be credited.

• Preservation of a Historic Residential Property (Single Family / Condo)

• Preservation of a Historic Commercial Property

3. HISTORIC PRESERVATION WITH ADAPTIVE RE-USE OF BUILDING AWARD

The nominee has demonstrated a commitment to keeping the distinctive style of Miami Beach architecture and design while bringing a historical Miami Beach building site to the modern world. By means of adaptive re-use of original building use, the completed project was able to maintain the identity of a Historic site and respect proper adaptive re-use strategies and meet approval of Historic Preservation Board and obtain Certificate of Occupancy for the new adaptive use. The nominee must be the architect or general contractor for a residential or commercial property. Owner, Developer or other affiliates of the project will be credited.

4. INNOVATIVE ARCHITECTURE AWARD

The nominee has demonstrated a unique and unusual twist to the design. The property should show innovative architectural solutions, while creating striking and functional spaces. The building shall be an outstanding example of functionality, and design in the field of Architecture and take advantage of site and context. The project does not need to be completed, but must have approval from all city boards. The nominee can be the architect or designer.

Owner, Developer or other affiliates of the project will be credited.

• Residential Property

• Commercial Property

5. INNOVATIVE DESIGNER AWARD

The nominee has demonstrated exceptional creativity towards a completed project in Miami Beach either residential or commercial. The Design should be an exemplar vision of innovation and forward-thinking unique to Miami Beach’s identity. Nominee shall be Designer. Owner, Developer or other affiliates of the project will be credited.

• Property less than 10,000 square feet

• Property greater than 10,000 square feet

6. BETTER BEACH CITIZEN AWARD

The nominee has demonstrated outstanding accomplishments in terms of giving back to our community, city, and those around them. It can be an individual that has devoted time, resources and effort, and has endeavored and succeeded to make the Miami Beach community a better place.

• Real Estate Professional (Open to all real estate professionals/industry members who practice in Miami Beach)

7. MOST INNOVATIVE METHOD OF MARKETING AWARDS

The nominee has proven to successfully break down barriers to how we think of marketing in the Real Estate field. They have taken a new approach to marketing and are leading the field by example. The more “out of the box” the better. They should have a tangible metric for showing the voting committee that their marketing approach is not only innovative, but works.

• Real Estate Agent or Licensed Professional

• Real Estate Team

8. RISING STARS: REAL ESTATE AGENT

Within the first 24 months of their industry career, the nominee has hit the ground running and has taken the initiative to immerse themselves into the Real Estate industry and go above and beyond the minimum requirements and excel amongst their peers. The nominee has demonstrated expanding knowledge in the technological, marketing and professional education arenas. The top five “Rising Stars” will be honored at the 2017 City National Bank Better Beach Awards luncheon. These 5 will compete over the course of the year, after which a finalist will be awarded based on their activities during this time at the 2018 Awards luncheon.

• Agent- Accepting the first 5 nominees per real estate firm located on the Beach.

9. RISING STARS: REAL ESTATE INDUSTRY

Within the first 24 months of their industry career, the nominee has hit the ground running and has taken the initiative to immerse themselves into the Real Estate industry and go above and beyond the minimum requirements and excel amongst their peers. The nominee has demonstrated expanding knowledge in the technological, marketing and professional education arenas. The top “Rising Stars” will be honored at the 2017 City National Bank Better Beach Awards luncheon.

• Real Estate Industry – We will accept nominations in any industry within the real estate community. Examples: Law, Banking, Title Companies, Developers, Architects, Insurance, Management Companies, etc.

The 5th Annual City National Bank Better Beach Awards is being held at the 1 Hotel South Beach on April 27, 2017 from 11:30 am to 2:00 pm. For more information, visit www.miamibeachchamber.com. Additional sponsor of the event is Dominion Builders.