Chamber Hosts Annual Real Estate Luncheon “Next Gen: Miami Beach” Sponsored by Hotwire Communications

By: Danny Diaz

On Friday, September 8, 2017, the Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce’s Real Estate Council and the Miami Association of Realtors will present “Next Gen: Miami Beach,” sponsored by Hotwire Communications. Taking place at the Faena Forum, this interactive solution-driven discussion will focus on how we achieve the “Live-Work-Play” phenomenon in Miami Beach.

The discussion will be led by Avra Jain, CEO of the Vagabond Group, with panelists:

Andrew Frey, Founder & Principal of Tecela

Founder & Principal of Tecela Della Heiman , Founder of The Wynwood Yard

, Founder of The Wynwood Yard David Martin, President & Co-Founder of Terra

President & Co-Founder of Terra Daniel O’Connell, Executive Vice President of National Sales at Hotwire Communications

Executive Vice President of National Sales at Hotwire Communications Sandor Scher, Founder of Claro Development

Topics include transit-oriented development, affordable housing, the shifting trends in commercial real estate, generation-based development and gentrification as well as the preservation of our neighborhoods.

“We are excited to partner with the Chamber on their annual real estate luncheon” said Karl Thatcher, Director of Public Relations for Hotwire Communications. “This multilayered-dynamic conversation centered around the Live-Work-Play lifestyle is important to Hotwire since our services deliver next generation technology and amenities.”

The Chamber’s Real Estate Council hosts monthly informational meetings on issues that are important to the industry at large. The Council is co-chaired by Susan Askew, RE:MiamiBeach, and Seth Feuer, COMPASS. The event co-chairs are Mirielle Enlow, Keller Williams and Jordan Kramer, COMPASS, and subcommittee members include Coral Lugaro, Hotwire Communications, and Jamie Maniscalco, Rose Relations, LLC.

The event will include an interactive “Hotwire Lounge” — presented by title sponsor Hotwire Communications — where guests will experience the latest in virtual reality technology and be interviewed on the red carpet. Hotwire Communications is the nation’s leading fiber optic telecommunications provider specializing in multi-family and multi-use properties. Hotwire provides advanced fiber optic services to communities in Florida, South Carolina, Maryland, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York to name a few, via their Fision Fiber Optics divisions. Hotwire’s Fision Home unit specializes in multi-family living environments, including gated and active adult communities, single-family home developments, condominiums, and student dormitories. Fision Work, Hotwire’s Commercial Solutions division, provides world-class fiber-optic communications services to small and medium-sized businesses.

Event sponsors are Coconut Stock, Dominion Builders, Sudsies/Rugsies, Delta Design, the Home Show and Luxe Interior Design & Finishing.

General admission tickets are available for $60 for pillar Chamber and MIAMI members, $65 for general members and $70 for non-members. Table sponsorships are available for $650. Please RSVP as soon as possible to guarantee your spot at this exciting event before it sells out by calling the Chamber at 305-674-1300 or visiting www.miamibeachchamber.com.