Champions of Business Panel Highlights Success Stories of Steven Boucher, Tracy Wilson Mourning, Dr. David Mishkin, and Rachel Sapoznik

On Thursday, November 30th, the Emerging Leadership Council of the Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce will host a panel of local business leaders from an array of industries, who will educate the audience on successful business development. The annual “City National Champions of Business Panel” will host distinguished individuals that have made recent leaps of progress in their respective businesses and/or careers, each with their own unique approach. This traditionally sold-out event, held at the Faena Forum, will host over 200 business professionals to witness and interact in a discussion.

“City National Bank is proud to partner once again with the Chamber on this program,” Dominguez said. “The panelists are leaders and innovators in their industries and every year attendees garner a wealth of knowledge and advice from the discussion.”

The Champions of Business Panelists include:

Steve Boucher Boucher Brothers Management, Inc. is an established firm with over 26 years of experience. They provide Hospitality Management solutions for Hotels, Condominiums, and City municipals that desire sustainable success in guests’ services and operational efficiency throughout a variety of outlets including pool, beach, food and beverage, team building, and watersports. They focus their solutions on building unbreakable relationships with our partners to better understand their needs and target’s expectations. This understanding allows us to devise strategies that will optimize client and guest satisfaction.

Tracey Wilson Mourning, mentor, designer, broadcast journalist, motivational speaker, soon-to-be published author, loving mother, and wife to NBA All-Star Alonzo Mourning. In 2002, Tracy founded the Honey Shine Mentoring Program and has been fully dedicated to enriching the lives of young women ever since. The mission of the Honey Shine Mentoring Program is to encourage the balance of mind, body, and soul in girls and young women by providing nurturing experiences that not only illuminate their paths but inform their decisions with self-reliance and hope, empowering their future. The Honey Shine Mentoring program serves as a guide through bi-weekly workshops and a summer camp created with the sole purpose of educating and supporting these girls and young women in an effort to prepare them for a future filled with endless possibilities in the positive. Tracy is currently working with the Honey Shine team to expand the program across the country.

Dr. David Mishkin, MD FACEP, is a board-certified Emergency Medicine physician who joined the medical staff at Baptist Hospital Emergency Department in 2010. Dr. Mishkin has always had a keen interest for healthcare innovation and enjoys the applicability of advances in medical technology to support his clinical practice. Over the past several years he has focused his efforts on integrating Telehealth as a means to improve accessibility and affordability in order to better serve his patients and the South Florida community at-large. As Medical Director for Baptist Health Care On Demand, he is able to align this passion while continuing to fulfill the mission of Baptist Health South Florida. Dr. Mishkin is an active member of the American Telemedicine Association and has served as both a lecturer and clinical advisor throughout the Telehealth industry. In addition to his clinical practice, he also serves as Medical Director of Innovation for Sheridan Healthcare, a national leading provider of healthcare management solutions for hospital-based and outpatient clinical practices.

Rachel Sapoznik, founder, CEO and President of Sapoznik Insurance. In the midst of this volatile time, when companies and their employees are increasingly worried about rising insurance premiums, Rachel stands out as a passionate voice emphasizing the value and necessity of education and wellness in helping manage costs. Rachel recognized early on the importance of education and wellness and building strong programs for her clients. She continues to champion the cause of personal responsibility in health and wellness as it is the main struggle facing healthcare providers and insurers alike. Rachel and Sapoznik Insurance have also teamed up with the Education Fund to present the Sapoznik Insurance Alumni Achievement Awards that honor successful graduates from Miami-Dade County public high schools. Rachel’s greatest sense of accomplishment and personal satisfaction come from continuously finding new ways to provide support and valuable contributions to her community.

Past panelists of Champions of Business included Medical Director of Wellness & Prevention of Baptist Health South Florida Dr. Agatston, Susan Amat the CEO & Founder of Venture Hive, Seth Browarnik the Founder of Red Eye Productions & WorldRedEye.com, and Daniel Serfer, Restaurateur of Blue Collar & Mignonette.

The event will begin at 11:00 a.m. with the Panel Discussion beginning promptly at 12:00 pm. This year’s presenting sponsors are Hotwire Communications, Baptist Health South Florida, Rugsies Carpet & Drapery, Sudsies Dry Cleaning & Laundry. For more information or to RSVP, please contact the Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce at (305) 674-1300.

Chamber Social Media Handles

Facebook: @MiamiBeachChamberofCommerce & @MiamiBeachChamberEdu

Instagram: @MiamiBeachBiz & @MiamiBeachEdu

Twitter: @MiamiBeachBiz & @MiamiBeachEdu