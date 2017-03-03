This slideshow requires JavaScript.

On Thursday, March 16, kick off Miami Music Week 2016 at The Surfcomber Hotel by celebrating 25 years of DJ Mag! With a stellar lineup including top-ranked Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, along with DVBBS, Eli & Fur, Josh Wink, Nick Curly, R3hab, Sonny Fodera, Steve Aoki, Weiss, and some very special surprise guests, this will be the way to kick off your MMW. Tickets on sale now at surfcomber.wantickets.com

On Thursday, March 17, Nicole Moudaber presents MoodDay at the historic Raleigh Hotel Pool. Now a staple of the insane day party scene for Miami Music Week, MoodDay will present the finest in techno and house talent as handpicked by Nicole herself. Tickets on sale now at theraleigh.wantickets.com

The National Hotel is closing out Miami Music Week on Sunday, March 20 with JÄGERMEISTER presents THE BUYGORE POOL PARTY starring Borgore & very special guests! Tickets now on sale national.wantickets.com