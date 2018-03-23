Children with Specialized Needs Spend a Carefree Day on Miami Beach

Dr. Moises Simpser Ventilation Assisted Children’s Center Camp (VACC Camp) provides dozens of children and their families a week of family fun in South Florida

WHAT

Dozens of children who are ventilator-dependent (children who need tracheostomy ventilators, C-Pap, BiPap or oxygen to support breathing) and their families will enjoy a stress-free day on Miami Beach as part of the Dr. Moises Simpser Ventilation Assisted Children’s Center (VACC) Camp. The annual visit to the beach is one of several special activities that create opportunities for recreation and socialization for children who have medical limitations.

Miami Beach Fire Rescue will set up wheelchair paths over the sandy beach for the children. A special “waterproof” wheelchair enables patients to go into the water comfortably. Special hand-held ventilators provide children with the ability to breathe without their devices while in the water.

Dr. Moises Simpser VACC Camp, sponsored by Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, is the nation’s first week-long camp for ventilation-assisted children and their families. The week-long camp has hosted over 250 families in its 31 years, some of whom have traveled from 27 states and three countries.

The experience is provided at no cost to the families and is supported by generous donations made to Nicklaus Children’s Health Foundation via www.nicklauschildrens.org/vacc Please visit www.vacccamp.com for more information.

WHO:



Young patients and their families

Dr. Maria Franco, Pediatric Pulmonologist and Director of VACC Camp

Miami Beach Fire Rescue

Medical caregivers from Nicklaus Children’s Hospital

Student volunteers who serve as camp counselors

WHEN

Tuesday, March 27 at 9:30 a.m.

WHERE

Nikki Beach

1 Ocean Drive

Miami Beach, FL 33139