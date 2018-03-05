CHUY’S OPENING IN DORAL MARCH 13

Authentic Tex-Mex Opening First South Florida Location

Chuy’s, one of the most beloved Tex-Mex restaurant concepts, is opening its first South Florida location in Doral on Tuesday,March 13, 2018. The opening will mark the 9th Florida location and 91st restaurant overall for the established brand, which opened its first restaurant in Austin, Texas 35 years ago. With 15 locations in Texas by the late 2000’s, the Chuy’s team decided to let the rest of the country in on their little Tex-Mex secret, spreading the love to 19 states since 2009.

To celebrate the grand opening of their new location, the restaurant is offering free Chuy’s for a year to the first 50 guests in line when they open at 11 a.m. on March 13. For the first four weeks of opening, diners have the chance to discover a lucky Golden Ticket in their silverware with a variety of offers to enjoy including a free appetizer, entrée, tres leches and more.

“Miami will finally have authentic Tex-Mex straight from Austin,” quipped Local Owner and Operator, William Stringer. “We’re very excited to bring our made-from-scratch Tex-Mex to this community. The Doral location is an ideal environment for Chuy’s – it’s an exciting, growing community hungry for new and fun places to dine and drink.”

The menu offers an explosion of flavors, featuring authentic dishes crafted with hand-rolled tortillas made fresh all day on a traditional comal in the dining room. The recipes come from New Mexico, the Rio Grande Valley, Mexican border towns, South Texas, Austin, and beyond. Popular items include truly Authentic dishes such as Enchiladas rolled by hand and Stuffed Chile Rellenos, complemented by signature homemade sauces, ranging from the mild Tomatillo Sauce to the spicy Hatch Green Chile sauce. Playful, must-try Signature plates include the Chicka-Chicka Boom-Boom Enchiladas and Chuy’s Famous Big As Yo’ Face Burritos.

Sure to become a go-to destination to wind down after work, the one-of-a-kind Happy Hour at Chuy’s will be offered Monday through Fridayfrom 4PM to 7PM – featuring a variety a drink specials including scratch-made margaritas with fresh-squeezed lime juice and hand shaken Texas martinis. Chuy’s will serve up the best Happy Hour deal in town, their famous Fully-Loaded Nacho Car; a free build-your-own nacho station housed in the trunk of a vintage car loaded with fresh chips, salsa, queso, beans and ground sirloin.

Known for its funky décor, Chuy’s signature look includes a custom Elvis Shrine, metal palm trees, a hubcap-covered ceiling, the La Chihuahua Bar showcasing local’s dog photos, and a school of hand-carved wooden fish “swimming” through the restaurant – each of which has its own unique story. However, with a nod to its new Miami market, diners can expect to see vibrant locally-inspired details. The Chuy’s motto is “If you’ve seen one Chuy’s, you’ve seen one Chuy’s!” – because no two restaurants are the same.

Chuy’s Doral will be located at 8001 NW 36th Street. The restaurant will be open Sunday – Thursday from 11AM – 10PM; and Friday – Saturday from 11AM – 11PM.

