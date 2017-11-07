City of Miami Beach Enters into Long-term Licensing Agreement with Design Miami

Solidifying the Fair’s Presence in Miami Beach for Years to Come

Inviting an array of international visitors to its home in Miami Beach, Design Miami/ has presented curated exhibitions of museum-quality furniture, lighting and objects d’art to its attendees since its founding in 2005 in the Miami Design District and subsequent move to Miami Beach in 2010 – making it the most important fair for collectible design in the world. In hopes of continuing to bring the dynamic art movement to the city, the City of Miami Beach recently renewed and extended their contract with the world-renowned art show.

“When we first presented Design Miami/ twelve years ago, it was conceived as a singular event. Today, we’ve flourished and grown into a global forum for collectible design and creativity,” expressed Design Miami/ Founder and Dacra CEO Craig Robins, contributing its success to the support and enthusiasm of the local community. “The continued coordination between the city, Art Basel and our organization weaves the cultural fabric of the community for residents and visitors now and thanks to the long-term agreement will do for years to come.”

Perpetuating the synergy between Design Miami/ and Art Basel Miami Beach, the city commission unanimously voted to renew their licensing agreement with Design Miami/, the only official satellite show during Art Basel Miami Beach, for another six years with a five-year renewal option.

“One of the goals of the Miami Beach Convention Center renovation was to welcome and entertain large and high profile shows such as this one,” shared City Manager Jimmy L. Morales. “We are excited to collaborate with Design Miami/ on a long-term home for this show in the new Veterans Park, and expect to see great creativity in how this event uses the newly designed green space for their footprint.”

The successful working relationship between the city and Design Miami/ has made the Miami Beach marketplace for limited edition design a hotspot for the highest level of private and public collectors of historical and contemporary design from all over the world. The mutually-beneficial agreement provides for the park space to be designed to accommodate Design Miami’s event, as well as affirms the fair’s commitment to work with the City to ensure the availability of the park for Veterans Day celebrations.

“Presenting a destination for collectible design and architecture every December, we’re looking forward to working with the city on the park’s creation for the remainder of the year for residents to benefit from and enjoy,” shared Chief Executive Officer of Design Miami/ Jen Roberts. “Solidifying this deal creates a new and vibrant space for the fair that will continue to enhance the visitor experience as well as showcase the unique elements that make our city so special.”

Inhabiting its traditional spot in the park space west of the Miami Beach Convention Center for this year, Design Miami/ hopes to unveil their modern new design within the natural environment to the area come 2019.