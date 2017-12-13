City of Miami Beach Receives Green Donation from Design Miami

In Honor of the Successful Partnership and Future Park

Since 2010, Design Miami/ has inhabited its traditional spot in the park space west of the Miami Beach Convention Center during Art Basel Miami Beach –presenting a new design annually to its museum-quality showcase of furniture, lighting, and objects d’art.

At this year’s Design Miami/ Show, the most popular collectible design fair debuted with a theme inspired by the unique South Florida landscape and environment – alluding to the future design of the parking lot. The curated exhibition invited the landscape architecture firm West 8 to design their welcoming plaza installation complete with 30 gumbo limbo trees, one of the species selected to be planted in the prospective public space. As a gesture of goodwill, Design Miami/ presented the native trees as a gift to the city, setting the stage for the natural aesthetic of the future park and providing shade to park goers for generations to come.

“The City of Miami Beach has brought massive support to Design Miami/ and our cultural program for years,” expressed Chief Executive Officer of Design Miami/ Jen Roberts. “We are not only delighted to be included in the park for many years to come but in honor of the city’s green efforts, we are thrilled to contribute these beautiful, tropical trees to the park.”

In an effort to reimagine the 5.8-acre parking lot, the Miami Beach City Commission approved a concept design for the urban park this past July. The final park design will be presented to the city’s Design Review Board for approval at the February meeting.