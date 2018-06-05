City of Miami Beach Receives Top Honor in Municipal Budgeting

— Awarded the Government Finance Officers Association’s Distinguished Budget Presentation Award —

Earning the highest form of recognition in governmental budgeting, the City of Miami Beach was recently awarded the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award by the Government Finance Officers Association for its excellence in budget practices for the 2018 fiscal year. Founded in 1906, the non-profit professional association’s goal is to improve the quality of governmental budgeting for the over 19,300 represented governmental entities throughout North America.

“We are responsible for taxpayers dollars so it is critically important to strive for the highest professionalism in budgeting,” expressed Mayor Dan Gelber. “I’m proud our dedicated City staff were able to reach this significant milestone.”

To be recognized, a municipality must obtain a proficient rating in the four categories of budget assessment. These nationally recognized guidelines look at how well the City’s budget document serves as a policy document, financial plan, operational guide and communication device. Scoring high across the board, the City of Miami Beach also received special recognition for its Special Performance Measures.