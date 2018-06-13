City of Miami Beach Recognized for Inspiring Civic Engagement

— Awarded the Florida Citizenship Award for MB Resident Connect Program —

Engaged and active citizens are the core of a city’s makeup and the keys to its success. Encouraging public participation in its own residents, the City of Miami Beach was awarded the Florida Citizenship Award from the Florida League of Cities for equipping residents with the proper knowledge to get involved via the MB Resident Connect Program.

“I’m thrilled that the Florida League of Cities has recognized the Miami Beach Resident Connect application,” expressed Commissioner John Alemán. “I hope it helps other cities build trust and transparency, and increase connectedness with their residents the way it has in Miami Beach. I want to thank our City Manager and his staff, and my Commission colleagues, for supporting this vision from the onset.”

MB Resident Connect is an electronic notification system that allows residents and interested individuals to set up keywords of interest to receive an alert when their topic is published on an agenda – removing the daunting task of sorting through an overwhelming amount of paperwork. Motivating individuals to take a ready role in the municipal process, the innovative tool has been successful in increasing civic awareness and participation in the tropical metropolis.

“For the past decade, the Florida Municipal Achievement Awards have recognized cities that create standout programs to better serve their communities,” noted Tallahassee City Commissioner and Florida League of Cities President Gil Ziffer. “These programs are perfect examples of cities at work, and the League is proud to recognize this year’s award winners for their success.”

Supporting self-government for Florida’s municipalities since 1922, the Florida League of Cities recognizes deserving cities for their superior efforts. The Florida Citizenship Award in particular rewards developments that increase civic awareness and promote active input in municipal government — focusing on city projects and programs that build stronger, more participative residents. Miami Beach was honored alongside the City of Clermont (City Spirit Award) and City of Largo (Environmental Stewardship Award) in this year’s three categories.