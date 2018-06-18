Coca-Cola & Hotwire Communications Present  Miami Beach Fire on the Fourth Festival

Free Entertainment, Fireworks & Performances by Grammy Award-Winning Rebirth Brass Band and Soul Queen Irma Thomas

Celebrate the red, white and blue this Independence Day with a nod to the great American music and spirit of New Orleans at South Florida’s premier outdoor festival. Enjoy day-long entertainment and activities for the entire family at Miami Beach’s North Beach Bandshell Park on Collins Avenue and 73 Street.

Presented by Coca-Cola and Hotwire Communications, the outdoor festival kicks-off at 9 a.m. with free yoga on the beach by NOBE Yoga and food trucks beginning at 1 p.m. From noon to 4 p.m., children will be able to enjoy a special Kids Zone on the Sands featuring a rock climbing wall, bungee station, inflatable slide and face painting station, fun and free soccer clinic, corn hole contest, potato sack racing, crafts and more with opportunities to win a prize. If that’s not competitive enough for you, a pie eating contest will take place at noon.

As part of Miami Beach’s role as a City of Kindness, Operation Thank You will be at the event throughout the day collecting and sending cards to thank the troops. Inviting various military organizations from the local community, T-Mobile will also be showing their gratitude by treating active military personnel and veterans to an exclusive experience at their V.I.P. area.

Live tunes throughout the day will be spun by DJ Corey Chase. Beginning at 4 p.m., take in the sounds of three-time Miami New Times’ Best Band – Suenalo, then dance through the crowd with Miami’s own Junkanoo Parade hosted by Island Grove Entertainment. At 6:15 p.m., the “Soul Queen” and American classic Irma Thomas and The Professionals will take the stage for a celebration of soul-stirring music. Grammy award-winning New Orleans staple Rebirth Brass Band will close the show at 7:30 p.m. The event concludes by lighting up the night skyline with a spectacular fireworks show at 9 p.m.

Performance schedule:

12 PM – 4 PM: DJ Corey Chase

4 PM: Suenalo

5:30 PM: Junkanoo Parade

6:15 PM: Irma Thomas and The Professionals

7:30 PM: Rebirth Brass Band

9 PM: Fireworks

A free, dedicated shuttle service will operate from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. between the 42 Street garage (stop located along southbound Sheridan Avenue north of 41 Street) and the North Beach Bandshell (stop located at Collins Avenue and 73 Street), departing every 30 minutes. In addition, attendees can use the free citywide trolley service operating from 6 a.m. to midnight. Service frequency for the trolleys is 15 to 20 minutes. To track the trolley in real-time, please use the trolley tracker mobile application. For more details, visit www.miamibeachtrolley.com.

Styrofoam, glass containers and alcoholic beverages are prohibited. The City encourages all attendees to do their part in recycling and #KeepMBClean. Additional sponsors include Terra Group, Atlantic Broadband, MB Suncare, T-Mobile and Zico Coconut Water. To learn more about the star-studded celebration or share with friends, visit the event located on the City’s Facebook page.