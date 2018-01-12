COCO BAMBU OPENS ITS FIRST U.S. LOCATION, MAKING IT THE BIGGEST SEAFOOD CONCEPT DESTINATION ON MIAMI BEACH

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Established in Brazil by founding partners and couple Afranio and Daniela Barreira in 2001, Coco Bambu signifies a culinary pathway from land to sea, where guests experience a SHARED immersive journey into internationally-inspired seafood dishes. The restaurant’s goal to deliver on their impeccable reputation thus far relies on adhering to their four pillars of its concept: exquisite food and drinks, elegant ambiance, excellent service and affordable prices. Sister restaurant to 28 other successful destinations located in South America, Coco Bambu Miami Beach marks the arrival of the concept in the U.S. and the recognition as the county’s largest seafood venue.

Designed by Michael Wolk, the space is a reference to the tropical palette of Brazil, showcasing mineral tones of copper and gold and accents of burnt orange, avocado green and rust in the fabrics and finishing touches. Upon entering the greeting lounge, the space emanates an eclectic mix of furniture and fixtures inspired by the laidback, informal feeling of the best of the tropical lifestyle. The multi-level 450 seat restaurant features a private dining room/events space and visible glass wine cellars surrounding the main dining rooms offering 150 international labels with a capacity of 2,500 bottles.

In preparation of the Miami location, the kitchen and wait staff traveled to and trained at Brazilian flagship Coco Bambu locations to fully assimilate into the restaurant’s cuisine, tradition and signature customer service. The epitome of family style dining which is the core of the concept, the eatery features over 100 shareable and very affordable options, including its signature appetizers Crispy Savory Pastries with shrimp ($12), lobster ($22), beef ($9) or cheese ($7), Coco Bambu Gratins of house cured meat ($13) shrimp ($15) or beef and bananas ($10) and House Cured Meat Fries ($12) with mozzarella, béchamel and mild ﬂavor pepper; famed entrees like Coco Bambu Lobster Tails for 3 people ($62) accompanied by creamy rice, basil, mozzarella au gratin shoestring fries, Coco Bambu Crab Stew for 2 ($44) with warm snow crab legs, coconut sauce, white rice and cassava ﬂour, Coco Bambu Shrimp for 4 ($54) with creamy rice, peas, ham, mozzarella au gratin and shoestring fries, Whole Roasted Snapper for 3 ($89), topped with white wine, fresh vegetables, garlic, white rice and banana cassava ﬂour, and Paella Coco Bambu for 4-6 guests ($89), featuring shrimp, calamari, ﬁsh and mussels; and acclaimed desserts for two such as the Baked Cocada ($10), Lime Pie ($9) and Lava Cake with Vanilla Ice Cream ($10), to name a very few. Other notable dishes include Vegan options such as the Ratatouille ($13) with tomatoes, eggplant, red onions and zucchini and herbs and Eggplant Lasagna ($19) breaded and baked in a fresh tomato sauce, mozzarella and parmesan; Sandwiches including the Bambu Rolls of lobster ($19), fresh calamari ($12) with grapes, bacon, lemon and tomatoes, or shrimp ($14) with ginger, red onion and lemon, and Bambu Burger ($16) in house blended meat, crispy onions, lettuce, marinated tomatoes, pickles and trufﬂe rustic fries; and Salads like the Seafood ($22) with calamari, mussels, shrimp, peppers, onion, mixed greens, lemon and olive oil, Crab ($29) with carrots, red onions, roasted corn, cilantro dressing and crispy tortilla strips, and Skirt Steak ($31) grilled with crispy onions, avocado, tomatoes, greens, Anna potatoes and lemon Dijon.

To complement the expansive food options, Coco Bambu’s bar program will showcase an equally extensive drinks menu, featuring Coco Bambu’s Signature Drink Frozen Caipi Coco ($14) made with frozen coconut, and Grey Goose Vodka, their signature Caipis (caipirinhas or caipiroska), including Honolulu ($14) made with strawberry, pineapple, lime, ginger and Ketel One Vodka, Tropicalia ($14), which uses mango, pineapple, passion fruit and Belvedere Apeach Vodka and Axe ($14) with Passion fruit, “dedo de moça” pepper and Belvedere Vodka. Inspired by Miami, additional cocktails include the Acerola Martini ($13), made with Grey Goose Vodka, Chambord, acerola, passion fruit and lemon juice, FortAleza Cooler ($13), with Leblon Cachaça, mint, Coco Bambu Syrup, passion fruit, lemon juice, topped with Prosecco, Ce Ará Punch ($15), made with mezcal, pineapple, blood orange, lemon & lime, orgeat, cloudy apple juice, Tanqueray Triple-T ($13) with Tanqueray 10, tangerine, tonic and honey water.

Coco Bambu is located at 955 Alton Road and is open seven days a week for dinner. Lunch and happy hour to follow shortly after opening.

Restaurant Hours:

Sunday – Wednesday | 5pm – 11pm

Thursday – Saturday | 5pm – 12am