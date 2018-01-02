Culinary Luxury Arrives in Miami with Casa Tua Cucina at Saks Brickell City Centre

Casa Tua Cucina at Saks Brickell City Centre offers gourmet food, beverage and curated items in the first-of-its-kind Italian and Mediterranean kitchen and marketplace concept in downtown Miami

Casa Tua and Saks Fifth Avenue announce the opening of Casa Tua Cucina at Saks Brickell City Centre, a gourmet Italian and Mediterranean restaurant and marketplace drawing its inspiration from the heart of the home – the kitchen. The 18,000 square-foot luxury eatery inside of Saks Brickell City Centre offers a carefully curated culinary experience, with 10 unique dining stations, a 300-seat restaurant, a full bar, flower market and personalized home goods shop.

“The kitchen is the heart of a house, it’s where family comes together,” said Miky Grendene, Founder of the iconic Casa Tua Restaurant, Private Club & Hotel. “We believe sharing good, ethically sourced food is one of the highest expressions of love. We have selected a group of passionate chefs from around the world to help us source the best artisans and small producers who pour their hearts into their work. Saks is the perfect destination to expand our presence in alliance with their understanding of luxury.”

Brought to life by Casa Tua’s Miky Grendene in collaboration with luxury retail pioneer Saks Fifth Avenue, Casa Tua Cucina at Saks Brickell City Centre forms a distinctive destination that offers customers a unique luxury experience.

“Everything we do at Saks reflects what we call the New Luxury―the evolution of the traditional retail space into a lifestyle-centric destination which offers meaningful experiences to our customers―and our partnership with Casa Tua exemplifies this approach,” said Marc Metrick, president, Saks Fifth Avenue. “Casa Tua Cucina at Saks Brickell City Centre is a one-of-a-kind culinary experience. Coupled with our unparalleled depth in luxury product, services, and offerings, we’re confident that the Miami community, and visitors alike, will embrace the warm experience at Saks Brickell City Centre.”

Casa Tua Cucina at Saks Brickell City Centre invites customers to discover perfectly crafted Italian and Mediterranean fare with classic and contemporary menu offerings made from the finest ingredients, including Casa Tua classics as well as new recipes created for the expansive menu. All menu items can be enjoyed in-house, for takeout, or catering. Casa Tua Cucina at Saks Brickell City Centre also offers a curated retail selection of home and kitchen accessories, crafted by local and international artisans – as well as Casa Tua private label products.

“At Casa Tua Cucina at Saks Brickell City Centre, we celebrate superior craftsmanship and the artisans who have been perfecting their creations for decades,” said Grendene. “Every product we source will have a story, and every team member is excited to share it with customers at our new location at Saks.”

Casa Tua Cucina at Saks Brickell City Centre is open seven days a week, from 8:00AM to 11:00PM.

FOOD & BEVERAGE STATIONS

Caffé e Te: The Coffee & Tea station serves authentic Italian coffee and a selection of teas – serving Caffe Passalacqua, a Neapolitan coffee blend served nowhere else in the United States and brewing a wide selection of single origin hand-poured coffees. Delectable Affogato’s featuring house-made gelato is also available.

Dolci: The pastry bar and dessert station include a selection of fresh-baked croissants, cookies, cakes, house-made gelato and assorted chocolatini.

Gastronomia: Featuring prepared food and Italian specialties including lasagna, rotisserie chicken and meats, a selection of soups made daily, Smoked Salmon, Grain Salads, Caviar, and Bottarga.

Prosciutto e Formaggi: Offers charcuterie, cheeses, and fresh-made Paninis.

Pasta: An Italian staple and Casa Tua classic, all pasta are hand-made in-house with the freshest ingredients and signature homemade sauces – available to take home or eat in the kitchen

Crudo + Grill: a selection of fine meats and local and imported fish prepared freshly to be enjoyed on site or to purchase and prepare at home.

Il Bar: The 30-seat wine, beer and cocktail bar includes a selection of more than 60 wines available by the glass, bottled artisanal Italian beers and local draft beers, and a curated cocktail menu featuring Italian tonics and liquors. The bar showcases seasonal cocktails and liquor infusions on display that include white truffle-infused liquor. The Casa Tua Cucina barrel aging program in which liquors will be aged for specific periods of time prior to serving. A tapas & canapes menu is available to be enjoyed at il bar.

Pizza: Serving Northern Italian-style, crispy pizza made with the finest ingredients including locally sourced fresh basil, tri-colored heirloom tomatoes, and seasonal truffle.

Frutta e Verdura: This salad, juice and smoothie bar is a colorful confection of the most healthful fruits and vegetables. Featuring the freshest produce, you can handpick your ingredients to create your own salad or choose one of our cold pressed juices superfood smoothies including ginger, turmeric, goji berries, acai and more.

Pane: Artisanal hand-made bread, focaccia, and grisini baked fresh on-site every hour. All bread served at each Casa Tua Cucina station is made at the in-house bakery.

Fiori: The Flower shop features an array of Casa Tua arrangements that you’ve seen at the brand produce themselves at their restaurants and events.