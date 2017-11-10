Dolphin Mall to Host Pet Photo Nights with Santa

Unique holiday photo experience for pet parents to be offered on select dates November through December

Dolphin Mall will offer pet parents a chance to celebrate the holiday season and visit with Santa on Nov. 29, Dec. 6 and Dec. 13 from 7:30 – 9 p.m. Pet photos will take place at the Santa’s Flight Academy holiday set located on the second floor of Ramblas. Pet owners will receive a complimentary water bowl with the purchase of a photo package while supplies last. Please note that pets must be up-to-date on their vaccinations and must either be on a leash or carried in a lightweight, portable pet carrier with harness. For more information on holiday events and promotions visit www.shopdolphinmall.com/events.

WHAT: Pet Photo Night with Santa

WHEN: November 29, December 6, and December 13, 2017 | 7:30 PM – 9:00 PM

WHERE: Dolphin Mall – Santa’s Flight Academy in Ramblas

11401 NW 12 Street

Miami, FL, 33172

