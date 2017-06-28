Double Gold Medal and Best White Rum in the World Awarded to Miami Club Rum

The prestigious San Francisco World Spirits Competition, one of the world’s most respected spirits competitions, has voted Miami Club Rum ™ as its unanimous choice for Double Gold Medal and Best White Rum in the World.

This multiple-award winning platinum rum, also known as “The Spirit of Miami ™”, is the creation of Founder and President Matt Malone in collaboration with several Miami friends including television and movie star William Levy. Malone said, “Our goal has always been to make the very best rum using our local resources, but at the end of the day this project is about great friends, delicious cocktails, and our 305 lifestyle.”

William Levy added, “I am thrilled to be involved with Miami Club. It is not only exceptional rum, but Matt has created an authentic representation of the city I love, Miami!”

Founded in 2011, Miami Club Rum was initially produced in a micro-distillery located in the heart of the Wynwood Arts District. The brand has since moved to a larger production facility in Miami but is still very much a small batch and hand-made product personally blended by Malone.

Miami Club Rum is produced with local Florida ingredients including organic molasses and cane juice, distilled by hand, and then aged in a system called “Infused with Music ™”. Malone says with a wink, “We play salsa, samba and merengue music to the rum 24-7! It makes all the difference!”

Miami Club Rum also won the Gold Medal and Best White Rum designation at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition in 2013, the only other time it has been entered. Malone adds, “This year is very special because the judges voted unanimously to award us the Double Gold Medal.” For more information, visit www.miamiclubrum.com.

